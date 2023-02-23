ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi's savage response to gov't after securing release on bail [Video]

Fabian Simiyu

Eric Omondi secured a Sh10,000 bail at the Milimani Law Court following his arrest for staging peaceful demonstrations outside Parliament

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi is finally out of jail after he was released on a Sh10,000 cash bail by the Milimani Law Courts following his arrest on February 21, 2023, for staging a demonstration in front of the parliament buildings.

Eric Omondi has come up with new demands after his release and he has made it clear to the public that he won't keep quiet until the government comes through for Kenyans.

Omondi has recorded a video and shared it on his Instagram page with a caption calling upon all Kenyans who are graduates but unemployed to print their documents so that they take them to the State House next week.

Eric Omondi leads protests outside parliament buildings
Eric Omondi leads protests outside parliament buildings Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mambo Imechemka! - KRG The Don speaks after the release of Eric Omondi

"Calling on all Kenyans with CVs but without a JOB to print their CVS and have them ready, PARENTS without School fees to print fee structures, and Families without Basic needs to write down a list of what they need.

"Anyone without rent ask your LANDLORD to give you a printed copy of your Areas. We will take all this to STATEHOUSE," read Omondi's caption.

Omondi clarified in the video that he shared on his socials that he is not part of any political outfit and that his main agenda is the livelihood of Kenyans.

"I want to clarify that I'm not part of any political outfit. I am not part of Azimio or UDA. Our agenda is Kenyans, the livelihoods of Kenyans.

READ: Police tear gas Eric Omondi while protesting outside Parliament

"Our agenda is unga [maize flour], kerosene, taxes, and money in the pockets of Kenyans. Hunger does not discriminate. Hunger does not care about your tribe and your landlord does not care about your political party and that is why we need food on the table of every Kenyan," stated Omondi.

Omondi shifted his speech to President William Ruto by saying that he went to parliament but he was not received as expected.

He thanked Ruto for lowering the price of unga by Sh50 but he maintained that Kenyans are suffering.

