ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Police tear gas Eric Omondi while protesting outside Parliament

Amos Robi

Eric Omondi has been arrested and is headed to the police station where he is to be booked

Eric Omondi leads protests outside parliament buildings
Eric Omondi leads protests outside parliament buildings

Comedian Eric Omondi has staged protests outside Parliament Buildings, decrying the high cost of living.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A shirtless Omondi in chains chanted 'Bado mapambano' at the gates of Parliament, saying the cost of basic amenities had gone way up.

Accompanied by over a dozen protestors, Omondi blocked Parliament Road as they raised plackcards detailing the issues they were complaining about.

The protests were however cut short by police who lobbed teargas to disperse the them, as officers arrested Omondi.

The protest by Omondi comes days after he said many Kenyan youths were suffering due to lack of money and were unable to meet their needs.

Eric Omondi leads protests outside parliament buildings
Eric Omondi leads protests outside parliament buildings Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi takes his 'play Kenyan music' campaign to Senate

Omondi further said that a large number of children are now at home because their parents do not have money for their school fees. This, he says has become like a lifestyle in Kenya.

The self-proclaimed president of African comedy has accused politicians of holding rallies every weekend and on weekdays at the expense of ordinary Kenyans.

"Have you noticed there is no money in Kenya, especially in the pockets of the young people? While our politicians perambulate every weekend, sometimes even weekdays in political rallies and exchange words while we suffer," Omondi observed.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi camping at Parliament in a cage, goes on hunger strike [Video]

"It is time to emancipate ourselves. It is time to break the shackles. Mark my words we are going to change this culture.

"We are going to break free from the chains of slavery. Political, economic slavery and brainwashing. Get ready to break your shackles," Eric said.

This is not the first time Omondi is taking protests to the August House, in February 2022, Omondi caged himself outside parliament as he pushed for the playing of 75% Kenyan music in local media stations.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diana Marua in mourning after losing a loved one

Diana Marua in mourning after losing a loved one

Police tear gas Eric Omondi while protesting outside Parliament

Police tear gas Eric Omondi while protesting outside Parliament

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians

Lil Maina announces grandfather's death in emotional post

Lil Maina announces grandfather's death in emotional post

Flaqo surprises girlfriend Keranta with vacation trip abroad, gifts

Flaqo surprises girlfriend Keranta with vacation trip abroad, gifts

TikTok sensation Karalius wows Kenyans after fluently singing Femi One's song [Video]

TikTok sensation Karalius wows Kenyans after fluently singing Femi One's song [Video]

KRG The Don accuses Eric Omondi of having numerous lovers

KRG The Don accuses Eric Omondi of having numerous lovers

Sanaipei Tande sets record straight on her departure from drama series 'Kina'

Sanaipei Tande sets record straight on her departure from drama series 'Kina'

Nadia Nakai shares emotional tribute to late boyfriend AKA after burial

Nadia Nakai shares emotional tribute to late boyfriend AKA after burial

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cartoon47 (left) and Zuchu

Kenyan artist bashed for leaking his chats with Zuchu [Screenshots]

John-Allan Namu and Czars

John-Allan Namu speaks on investigating singer Czars' disappearance

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

A collage image of Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]