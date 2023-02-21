Police tear gas Eric Omondi while protesting outside Parliament

A shirtless Omondi in chains chanted 'Bado mapambano' at the gates of Parliament, saying the cost of basic amenities had gone way up.

Accompanied by over a dozen protestors, Omondi blocked Parliament Road as they raised plackcards detailing the issues they were complaining about.

The protests were however cut short by police who lobbed teargas to disperse the them, as officers arrested Omondi.

The protest by Omondi comes days after he said many Kenyan youths were suffering due to lack of money and were unable to meet their needs.

Pulse Live Kenya

Omondi further said that a large number of children are now at home because their parents do not have money for their school fees. This, he says has become like a lifestyle in Kenya.

The self-proclaimed president of African comedy has accused politicians of holding rallies every weekend and on weekdays at the expense of ordinary Kenyans.

"Have you noticed there is no money in Kenya, especially in the pockets of the young people? While our politicians perambulate every weekend, sometimes even weekdays in political rallies and exchange words while we suffer," Omondi observed.

Pulse Live Kenya

"It is time to emancipate ourselves. It is time to break the shackles. Mark my words we are going to change this culture.

"We are going to break free from the chains of slavery. Political, economic slavery and brainwashing. Get ready to break your shackles," Eric said.