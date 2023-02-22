Mambo Imechemka! - KRG The Don speaks after the release of Eric Omondi

KRG visited Eric at the Central Police Station after his arrest to secure his arrest but he did not succeed after it became clear that comedian Eric Omondi was going to spend his night behind bars.

KRG who arrived at the Milimani Law Courts in Upper Hill moments after Eric had been released defended himself by stating that he was running some errands and that he was not late when he was asked what took him long to get to Upper Hill.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I'm not late, I was just around. You know this issue has a process and all of us can't be present in court because something might be needed from outside and we can't be of help if all of us are at the same place.

"The lawyers and those close to him can handle the court issues while the rest of us get to mobilize on important matters as we make proper arrangements in regard to the matter," said KRG.

Upon being the Sh10,000 that Eric Omondi paid for his release was fair, he simply said that the comedian committed a petty crime and so it was okay for him to pay the mentioned amount.

He added that he vowed to help Eric since what the comedian is doing is bigger than him and it is about the state of the nation.

Pulse Live Kenya

He, however, clarified that he together with others are not trying to fight the government but rather trying to find a solution so that the government gets to work with everyone to find a solution to hunger.

KRG also responded to claims that he has a beef with Omondi when he was inquired why he had come to help the comedian.

"Sometimes I disagree with him because I don't like the way he handles his business sometimes but it is hard to fail to support your enemy when he/she does something right," explained KRG.