ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Mambo Imechemka! - KRG The Don speaks after the release of Eric Omondi

Fabian Simiyu

KRG is among the Kenyan artists who were fighting for the release of Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi (left) and KRG The Don
Eric Omondi (left) and KRG The Don

Musician KRG The Don is relieved after Eric Omondi was released on cash bail following his arrest on February 21, 2023, for protesting in front of the parliament building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

KRG visited Eric at the Central Police Station after his arrest to secure his arrest but he did not succeed after it became clear that comedian Eric Omondi was going to spend his night behind bars.

KRG who arrived at the Milimani Law Courts in Upper Hill moments after Eric had been released defended himself by stating that he was running some errands and that he was not late when he was asked what took him long to get to Upper Hill.

Eric Omondi leads protests outside parliament buildings
Eric Omondi leads protests outside parliament buildings Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Police tear gas Eric Omondi while protesting outside Parliament

"I'm not late, I was just around. You know this issue has a process and all of us can't be present in court because something might be needed from outside and we can't be of help if all of us are at the same place.

"The lawyers and those close to him can handle the court issues while the rest of us get to mobilize on important matters as we make proper arrangements in regard to the matter," said KRG.

Upon being the Sh10,000 that Eric Omondi paid for his release was fair, he simply said that the comedian committed a petty crime and so it was okay for him to pay the mentioned amount.

He added that he vowed to help Eric since what the comedian is doing is bigger than him and it is about the state of the nation.

KRG The Don.
KRG The Don. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KRG The Don accuses Eric Omondi of having numerous lovers

He, however, clarified that he together with others are not trying to fight the government but rather trying to find a solution so that the government gets to work with everyone to find a solution to hunger.

KRG also responded to claims that he has a beef with Omondi when he was inquired why he had come to help the comedian.

"Sometimes I disagree with him because I don't like the way he handles his business sometimes but it is hard to fail to support your enemy when he/she does something right," explained KRG.

KRG concluded that the youth are not fools since they know what they want in life as they are the leaders of tomorrow.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mambo Imechemka! - KRG The Don speaks after the release of Eric Omondi

Mambo Imechemka! - KRG The Don speaks after the release of Eric Omondi

Pozee celebrating an 'East African 1st' achievement on TikTok

Pozee celebrating an 'East African 1st' achievement on TikTok

Janet Mbugua reacts to Senator Orwoba's eviction from Parliament over stained clothes

Janet Mbugua reacts to Senator Orwoba's eviction from Parliament over stained clothes

Kate Actress celebrates husband in cute TBT photos

Kate Actress celebrates husband in cute TBT photos

Akothee lists 10 things separated couples should do to maintain peace

Akothee lists 10 things separated couples should do to maintain peace

I don't take your negativity to heart - Wahu responds to body shaming remarks

I don't take your negativity to heart - Wahu responds to body shaming remarks

Prezzo speaks on splashing Sh4.6M on wedding that didn't last

Prezzo speaks on splashing Sh4.6M on wedding that didn't last

Disappointed, Harmonize hints at quitting music

Disappointed, Harmonize hints at quitting music

Nini Wacera explains why she erased romantic love from her life

Nini Wacera explains why she erased romantic love from her life

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John-Allan Namu and Czars

John-Allan Namu speaks on investigating singer Czars' disappearance

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

A collage image of Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Diana Bahati finally reveals why she fell out with Yvette Obura