Comedian Eric Omondi has finally explained the concept behind his much hyped Wife Material show that climaxed the other day with a “Wedding” with BandBeca’s Carol.

In an explanation shared across his social media platforms, Omondi disclosed that #WifeMaterial was a choreographed and Scripted Entertainment show.

He further disclosed that the show was a brainchild of his entertainment company aimed at reintroducing BandBeca into the music industry.

The funnyman also noted that it was all business for him and nothing personal, thanking all the ladies who participated in the show.

“Good morning guys!!! I want to take this opportunity to THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show #WifeMaterial My heartfelt gratitude to all the ladies who participated in the show. I LOVE YOU GUYS and APPRECIATE YOU SOO MUCH🙏🙏🙏🙏. We did this show to give you just a small taste of what BIG TYME ENTERTAINMENT and ERIC OMONDI STUDIOS has in store for you. Our VISION and MISSION is to offer WORLD CLASS ENTERTAINMENT.

#WifeMaterial was just a tip of that ICEBERG. Wife Material has brought forth the re birth of @bandbeca and Introduced us to 9 Amazingly beautiful Women with soo much potential. Please Click the LINK ON MY BIO to watch "Watch your Mouth" by @bandbeca, they have an amazing Album coming up in February. NOW FASTEN YOUR SAFETY BELT BECAUSE BIG TYME ENTERTAINMENT and ERIC OMONDI STUDIOS are about to take you on A RIDE of your life. @thenaiboi @rodrick_fally @bassman254

Signed. Eric Omondi. C.E.O Big Tyme Entertainment, President Of Comedy Africa" said Omondi.