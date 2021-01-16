Business woman Chantal Juliet Grazioli has introduced the new man in her life to the public after 1 year and 8 months of partying ways with comedian Eric Omondi.

On Friday, Chantal took to Instagram to share a photo of a man who is believed to be her new bae accompanied with a love emojis.

The unveiling of the new man in Ms Grazioli's life come weeks after she was spotted on a Baecation with a mystery man, whom she kept sharing on her insta-stories with his face hiden.

Chantal Juliet Grazioli with Bae

In May, 2019 Eric Omondi and Chantal ended their four-year affair with lengthy Instagram posts. At that particular time, Omondi said that he had known Chantal for a longtime and being together completely changed his life, as he wished her the best in life.

“I want to let you know that I will always be here for you ANYTIME, EVERYTIME. As you fly away my Love May you glow, Shine like the Angel that you are. I WILL MISS YOU Every moment...Every Single moment. You are the best thing that happened to me!!! Na kwa wale wadau wadaku, Chantal and I are okay. We were friends long before we were lovers and our Friendship stays for life” said Omondi in his breakup post in may 2019.

