Ex-Kansoul member discloses successful moves after quitting group

Lynet Okumu

Ex-Kansoul member Kora has shared a glimpse of what he has been up to since he left the group in 2018

The Kansoul
In an interview with Lily Aisha of TukoExtra, Kora shared that he has been writing music, recording for various artists, and running his own production company.

He has written over 20 songs and is working on a project with Cristoff, Collo, and his artist, Pro. The album 'Family Feud Business' is expected to be released soon.

"I have my own production company called Charley Flani and currently, I have an artist called Pro, Kristoff's brother," He said.

Former Kansoul members
Kora explained that he has been slowly getting back into music and wants to do it on his own terms.

"I like music and am back in that place where studio yangu imejaa vitabu. I have written like twenty-something songs," said Kora.

Asked whether he has plans to get back as a solo artist, Kora said it depends on various things, but most importantly, whether it fulfils him.

"I need to get to that place where everything needs to have an answer in my life, Why am i doing it right now? Is it making me happy? Am I forced to do it because one or two people want me to?

"If am coming back to music, then it's slowly the way I want. I don't care how old I am getting or what it is, I'll talk about the things I want to," He continued.

Former Kansoul members
The rapper also spoke about his struggles while a member of The Kansoul. He revealed that he was not being paid for shows and was not being called for shows either.

This made him feel rejected, and he eventually took a break from music. During this time, he broke up, lost money in an investment, and felt unhappy with his image.

He looked at himself and saw an image he did not like, which was his turning point. He has now gained some weight, he’s back into music production, he is a present father and boyfriend in his new relationship, and he loves the space he is in.

Former Kansoul members
Kora's fans are excited to see him back in the music scene and look forward to hearing his new music.

With his own production company and a talented group of artists by his side, Kora is sure to make a splash in the industry.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
