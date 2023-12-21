The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ex-NTV reporter Kennedy Murithi fined by Tanzanian police after breaking traffic law

Amos Robi

Murithi shared the ticket he had received from the Tanzanian authorities on his social media pages

Kennedy Murithi
Kennedy Murithi

Former NTV political journalist, Kennedy Murithi, recently found himself on the wrong side of the law during a trip to Tanzania.

Recommended articles

Murithi, who was travelling by road, incurred a fine for speeding beyond the set limit in Tanzania.

Taking to his Instagram page, Murithi shared that he received a less-than-warm welcome to the neighbouring country.

The traffic offence resulted in a fine of Tsh30,000, equivalent to Sh1852. "How TZ welcomes me," Murithi wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Murithi concluded his five-year tenure as the chairman of the Political Journalists Association of Kenya (PJAK).

He handed over the leadership to Rawlings Otieno from People Daily, with Chemutai Goin from Citizen TV as the deputy.

Under Murithi's leadership, PJAK engaged in extensive collaborations with both local and international organizations, focusing on journalist training, particularly in the critical domain of election reporting.

“A good dancer must always know when to leave the stage,” he remarked as he handed over the reins to his successor.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his departure from NTV, Murithi joined the Tharaka Nithi County government, where he currently serves as the governor's political advisor.

Kennedy Murithi
Kennedy Murithi Kennedy Murithi Pulse Live Kenya

Previously, he held the position of director of communications in the county between 2017 and 2018.

Murithi gained national attention while covering a press conference addressed by the then opposition leaders, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Musyoka, while answering a question from Murithi, sought to know his name after which he made the infamous statement 'your name betrays you'.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kennedy Murithi handing over PJAK leadership to Rawlings Otieno
Kennedy Murithi handing over PJAK leadership to Rawlings Otieno Kennedy Murithi handing over PJAK leadership to Rawlings Otieno Pulse Live Kenya

In another incident, he faced the anger of CS Moses Kuria who was then MP who used vulgar language as Murithi interviewed him.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-NTV reporter Kennedy Murithi fined by Tanzanian police after breaking traffic law

Ex-NTV reporter Kennedy Murithi fined by Tanzanian police after breaking traffic law

Sh17M Kenyan series 'Volume' finally premieres on Netflix [Details]

Sh17M Kenyan series 'Volume' finally premieres on Netflix [Details]

From 'Sultana' to 'Becky': Top 10 local movies that dominated the screens in 2023

From 'Sultana' to 'Becky': Top 10 local movies that dominated the screens in 2023

Chris Kirwa shares why he was under self-imposed house arrest after quitting 1st job

Chris Kirwa shares why he was under self-imposed house arrest after quitting 1st job

11 Kenyan celeb couples who welcomed newborns in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

11 Kenyan celeb couples who welcomed newborns in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

NTV's Fridah Mwaka reflects on the humble beginnings of her fashion house

NTV's Fridah Mwaka reflects on the humble beginnings of her fashion house

Watch Jeridah Andayi's reaction after son's surprise return after a year in the U.S.

Watch Jeridah Andayi's reaction after son's surprise return after a year in the U.S.

It's about time to say goodbye - Nasra wraps up the year with unique lifestyle upgrade

It's about time to say goodbye - Nasra wraps up the year with unique lifestyle upgrade

Larry Madowo sparks mixed reactions after feasting on boiled snails & roasted mice

Larry Madowo sparks mixed reactions after feasting on boiled snails & roasted mice

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Murugi Munyi and Nurse Judy

Nurse Judy reflects on ties with Murugi Munyi, a year after cheating scandal with Murugi's hubby

Comedian & TikToker Onsongo

Netizens applaud TikToker Onsongo as he unveils impressive house he's constructing for family

BBC Presenter Waihiga Mwaura was announced as a recipient of the prestigious Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Anti-Corruption Excellence Award (ACE).

Waihiga Mwaura receives prestigious award from President of Uzbekistan & Qatar Emir