Ex-NTV reporter Kennedy Murithi fined by Tanzanian police after breaking traffic law

Murithi, who was travelling by road, incurred a fine for speeding beyond the set limit in Tanzania.

Taking to his Instagram page, Murithi shared that he received a less-than-warm welcome to the neighbouring country.

The traffic offence resulted in a fine of Tsh30,000, equivalent to Sh1852. "How TZ welcomes me," Murithi wrote.

Recently, Murithi concluded his five-year tenure as the chairman of the Political Journalists Association of Kenya (PJAK).

He handed over the leadership to Rawlings Otieno from People Daily, with Chemutai Goin from Citizen TV as the deputy.

Under Murithi's leadership, PJAK engaged in extensive collaborations with both local and international organizations, focusing on journalist training, particularly in the critical domain of election reporting.

“A good dancer must always know when to leave the stage,” he remarked as he handed over the reins to his successor.

After his departure from NTV, Murithi joined the Tharaka Nithi County government, where he currently serves as the governor's political advisor.

Kennedy Murithi Pulse Live Kenya

Previously, he held the position of director of communications in the county between 2017 and 2018.

Murithi gained national attention while covering a press conference addressed by the then opposition leaders, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Musyoka, while answering a question from Murithi, sought to know his name after which he made the infamous statement 'your name betrays you'.

Kennedy Murithi handing over PJAK leadership to Rawlings Otieno Pulse Live Kenya