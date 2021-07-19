EXCLUSIVE: Nick Odhiambo joins Hot 96 days after quitting Radio Maisha

Celebrated Media Personality Nick Odhiambo has landed a new job at Royal Media Services owned station Hot 96, days after quitting Radio Maisha.
Odhiambo has been paired with Jeff Koinange
A source privy to the information told Pulse Live that Odhiambo has been paired with seasoned media personality Jeff Koinange for the Hot Breakfast show dubbed #JeffandNick from 6am to 10am (Monday to Friday).
“…In the Red corner, he is dark, tall and handsome. This two will be tag teaming to create a morning experience like no other. Let’s get ready to rumble on the hot breakfast show, weekdays, from 6am to 10am with #JeffandNick only on Hot 96” says a promo from Hot96.
The two will kick off their journey as a duo on Wednesday, with Odhiambo coming in as Professor Hamo's replacement.
On July 15, Odhiambo opted to walk his fans down the memory lane to the day he joined the radio industry, saluting Maina Kageni for teaching him the ropes.
“On 15th July 2006...my then boss @mainakageni put the mic fader up and said ongea Sasa. I swallowed hard and forgot everything I wanted to say and told him 'ama tuache tu' he told me you are already here just go for it... 15 years in radio today! #NewJobLoading to mark this! TBT” shared Nick Odhiambo.
The Radio Maisha Exit
Nick Odhiambo parted ways with Standard Group owned station Radio Maisha on June 22, 2021 after 4 years.
He announced his exit from the station at a time he was hosting his last show, stating that he was headed to an English Radio Station.
“Today's my final RHUMBA show on air after 4years at @radiomaisha
!did I ever think i'd switch to swahili radio? NOPE but the opportunity came and i took it. transitioning back to English radio in a few days tupige sherehe leo buuuuuurrrdan
is burrrdaaan #PapaNickYeboooo!” announced Nick Odhiambo.
Replacement
At Radio Maisha, Nick used to host a show called #ClubRhumba alongside DJ Darius and DJ Works, from 7pm to 10pm (Monday to Friday).
Odhiambo was replaced by the legendary Titi Nagwalla who is set to make a debut on Radio Maisha with a rebranded Rhumba show called #RhumbaRepublik. Titi previously worked with Milele FM before he was laid off.
