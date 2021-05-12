He No longer works for the station- Prof. Hamo's exit from Hot96 Confirmed (Exclusive)

According to a source who spoke to Pulse Live, on condition of anonymity, Hamo is no longer a Hot96 employee. However, our source declined to divulge more details on what ended the funnyman’s relationship with the station.

“He no longer works for the station but we wish him all the best in his future endeavors” reads a quote from our highly placed source.

The confirmation comes at a time reports had surfaced online, alleging that Hamo had been fired by Hot96.

The last video Hamo posted while at HOT96 studio was on March 12, 2021, weeks before his scandal with Comedian Jemutai surfaced online.

Professor Hamo who was born Herman Gakobo Kago joined Hot96 back in September 2018 to replace Jalang’o who had been poached by Milele FM.

He has been hosting the breakfast show alongside Jeff Koinange . He also used to host another show dubbed #TheRush.

However, other reports indicate that Hamo parted ways with Hot96 willingly following an internal MEMO from the Media House barring employees from running campaigns or appearing on Billboards.

On Wednesday, Jeff Koinange took took to social media to Introduce a new hashtag #JeffandClyde an indication that he will be hosting the morning show with VDJ Clyde who is also the deputy Station Manager at Hot96.