Real or clout? Family confirms death of socialite Black Cinderella

In a statement released on social media on April 24, the family expressed their gratitude to her fans and well-wishers for their support during this challenging time.

Family reveals how The Black Cinderella allegedly died

According to the statement, Maureen Imbayi passed away in the late hours of Monday, April 22, 2024.

"Dear Friends, supporters, and well-wishers, We want to sincerely thank you for having stood firmly with The Black Cinderella during this challenging time and it is with deepest regrets we wish to inform the public of her demise that occurred in the late hours of Monday 22 April 2024," reads the statement.

The family revealed that she was rushed unconscious to the hospital, where medical professionals made every effort to resuscitate her, but unfortunately, their attempts were unsuccessful.

Seeking privacy and closure

In the wake of Maureen's untimely death, the family has requested privacy as they navigate this difficult period.

They explained that, by hospital policy, necessary procedures will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Despite their grief, they expressed hope that they would find a fitting way to celebrate Maureen's life and her significant contributions to society in the weeks to come.

The writer attempted to contact the provided contact information in the statement, but unfortunately, there was no response at the time of publication.

The news has been received skeptically by many of her followers, who question the authenticity of her passing.

Some recall a previous incident where Black Cinderella allegedly faked her daughter's death, leading to doubts about the credibility of this news.

Whether these suspicions hold any truth remains to be seen, as only time will reveal the reality of the situation.

If the socialite has indeed passed away as the family statement says, then these words on her Instagram account serve as her last message to the world.

In her message, she emphasised the importance of kindness towards others and lamented feeling misunderstood despite her efforts to make a positive impact.

She expressed a desire for peace and urged those facing struggles to seek solace, concluding with a reminder to always be compassionate.

"This is my last message online! To any generation that will hear this REMEMBER TO BE KIND TO OTHERS! I tried to make the world a better place but Nobody saw the good of my intentions! My little child and I are going somewhere else to look for Peace.

"To anyone going through anything just know that in the end, you will lose the battle. There is no need to stay... Just go home for only Jesus loves you. And to the rest, MY LAST MESSAGE ON THIS EARTH IS REMEMBER TO ALWAYS BE," she wrote.

