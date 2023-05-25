The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fetty Wap gets 6-year prison sentence for selling cocaine

Anna Ajayi

The US rapper is going to jail for his participation in a drug trafficking scheme.

Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to six years behind bars for drug case [NewsBreak]
Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to six years behind bars for drug case [NewsBreak]

Recommended articles

The rapper widely known for his chart-topping track, Trap Queen, which tells the story of a love affair intertwined with the drug underworld, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine.

Fetty Wap had been in custody since August 2022 when his bail was revoked after he displayed a firearm and made threats during a FaceTime call. Due to concerns for his safety, he was held in protective custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.

Appearing before Judge Joanna Seybert in Central Islip, New York, his lawyer argued that he had been supporting his relatives and children and needed money after the pandemic halted live entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prosecutors claimed that the rapper had used his fame to glorify the drug trade, citing his music video for Trap Queen featuring children as extras. They argued for a longer sentence, emphasising the impact of drug abuse during the pandemic.

'Trap Queen' is Fetty Wap's biggest song
'Trap Queen' is Fetty Wap's biggest song Royal lyrics: "She my trap queen, let her hit the bando / We be counting up, watch how far them bands go." Business Insider USA

His lawyer highlighted the challenges he faced before his music career and criticised the prosecution's use of his fame to seek a harsher sentence.

Judge Seybert, acknowledging the difficulty of the case, recognised the rapper's rise to fame and his supportive family but stressed the seriousness of his crime and the concerns raised by his behaviour while on bail.

Fetty Wap apologised for the harm caused to communities affected by drug use before receiving a sentence one year longer than the minimum.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to his sentence, one of his co-defendants, a former New Jersey corrections officer, was also sentenced to six years for acting as a cocaine courier. The remaining co-defendants have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Fetty Wap is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He achieved success despite losing his left eye to glaucoma and rose to prominence with "Trap Queen" in 2015.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nairobi fashion designer sides with Sauti Sol, throws shade at Willy Paul

Nairobi fashion designer sides with Sauti Sol, throws shade at Willy Paul

Meet Winnie Bwire: The confused obsessed Dida of ‘Sultana' series

Meet Winnie Bwire: The confused obsessed Dida of ‘Sultana' series

Esther Musila praised by daughter for help in overcoming depression

Esther Musila praised by daughter for help in overcoming depression

Tensions soar at Ochonjo’s fundraising after Mike Wako, Sandra Dacha clash

Tensions soar at Ochonjo’s fundraising after Mike Wako, Sandra Dacha clash

Size 8 opens up on plans for baby number 3

Size 8 opens up on plans for baby number 3

Fetty Wap gets 6-year prison sentence for selling cocaine

Fetty Wap gets 6-year prison sentence for selling cocaine

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

How Motif Di Don is connecting with fans through TikTok's creative power

How Motif Di Don is connecting with fans through TikTok's creative power

Sh100,000 up for grabs in Andrew Kibe’s mini-competition

Sh100,000 up for grabs in Andrew Kibe’s mini-competition

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Esther Akoth 'Akothee'

Akothee finally takes legal action against Andrew Kibe

Fantana

Fantana's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth & relationship with Diamond

Sheila Kwamboka and Oga Obinna

Kiss 100 announces Sheila Kwamboka's new co-host to replace Oga Obinna

Chris Brown staring at his phone

Chris Brown shares Jalang'o & Jeff Koinange meme with his fans [Screenshots & Video]