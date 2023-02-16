ADVERTISEMENT
Former 'Maria' actor Khula Budi detained by police

Amos Robi

Khula Budi was involved in an assault incident where police were involved.

Former Maria actor Khula Budi
Former Maria actor Khula Budi

Former Mr Kenya and 'Maria' actor Khula Budi is in police custody at the Karen Police Station following an incident at his home.

According to information shared by Budi, he and a Nigerian national were involved in an altercation that escalated into assault and the matter was reported to the police.

While Budi did not explain specific details of their disagreement, he accused the man of insulting his wife and daughter.

He further accused the West African national of bribing the police to hold him at the police station without bail.

“I am currently being held at the Karen Police Station since yesterday without bail. A Nigerian national came to my house, attacked and assaulted me. He was abusive to my wife and daughter.

"He has paid the OCS at Karen Police Station to hold me here illegally without bail. I got a P3 form of the assault but the police officers have managed to take it out of my bag and instead replaced it with blank papers,” Budi said.

Former Maria Actor Khula Budi
Former Maria Actor Khula Budi

Budi lamented that he was being assaulted by a foreigner in his country and not even the police were offering any form of assistance.

“I’ve been assaulted in my own country by a Nigerian national who came to my house! with no protection from the police or Kenyan government,” Budi wrote on his Instagram.

Budi further called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate his plight.

Efforts to reach the Karen Police OCS for clarification were futile as our calls went unanswered by the time of publishing this piece.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
