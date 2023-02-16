Former 'Maria' actor Khula Budi detained by police

According to information shared by Budi, he and a Nigerian national were involved in an altercation that escalated into assault and the matter was reported to the police.

While Budi did not explain specific details of their disagreement, he accused the man of insulting his wife and daughter.

He further accused the West African national of bribing the police to hold him at the police station without bail.

“I am currently being held at the Karen Police Station since yesterday without bail. A Nigerian national came to my house, attacked and assaulted me. He was abusive to my wife and daughter.

"He has paid the OCS at Karen Police Station to hold me here illegally without bail. I got a P3 form of the assault but the police officers have managed to take it out of my bag and instead replaced it with blank papers,” Budi said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Budi lamented that he was being assaulted by a foreigner in his country and not even the police were offering any form of assistance.

“I’ve been assaulted in my own country by a Nigerian national who came to my house! with no protection from the police or Kenyan government,” Budi wrote on his Instagram.

Budi further called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate his plight.