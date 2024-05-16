Eunice Omollo: Ex-NTV reporter cries for help amid struggles with bipolar disorder

Former NTV health and science reporter, Eunice Omollo, has publicly reached out for financial assistance, sharing her long-standing battle with bipolar disorder.

The award-winning journalist, known for her incisive coverage of mental health issues, is currently facing a dire situation, grappling with her health while managing life's everyday challenges.

Eunice Omollo's plea for Support

On Wednesday night, in a video that quickly spread across the internet, Omollo, tearfully narrated her current predicament.

With evident distress, she disclosed that she had been living with bipolar disorder for 19 years, a condition that has deeply impacted her personal and professional life.

"I want to go to the hospital because now I am in my depressive state," Omollo expressed, her voice breaking with emotion.

Eunice Omollo's health condition pushes her to take her son to her mother-in-law

One of the most heart-wrenching decisions Omollo has had to make was to transfer the care of her young son to her mother.

This step was necessary to ensure her son's well-being while she sought the medical help she desperately needed.

In the video, Omollo also revealed that she is facing severe financial difficulties. "I cannot live without medication and I cannot afford my medication," she stated, outlining the critical nature of her situation.

The lack of funds has put her on the brink of eviction and has exacerbated her depressive episodes, with sleep deprivation further deteriorating her mental state.

A spot check online indicates that Omollo has also deactivated most of her social media accounts, a move that might reflect her current focus on her mental health and the challenges she is facing.

Eunice Omollo appeals for financial help

Omollo is appealing to Kenyans of goodwill to assist her in raising funds for her medication.

Adding to her health and financial issues, Omollo is in urgent need of employment.

She appealed to the community for job opportunities, highlighting her extensive experience and achievements in journalism, including winning the Africa Media Health Network Best TV and Overall Health Reporting AFP Awards in 2021.

Before her health issues took center stage, Omollo was celebrated for her insightful reporting on mental health challenges, including her personal experiences during the pandemic which pushed her to the brink of suicide.