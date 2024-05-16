The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eunice Omollo: Ex-NTV reporter cries for help amid struggles with bipolar disorder

Lynet Okumu

Former NTV health and science reporter, Eunice Omollo, has publicly reached out for financial assistance, sharing her long-standing battle with bipolar disorder.

Former NTV health and science reporter, Eunice Omollo
Former NTV health and science reporter, Eunice Omollo
  • Former NTV health and science reporter Eunice Omollo is seeking financial assistance due to her long-standing battle with bipolar disorder
  • She has transferred the care of her son to her mother to ensure his well-being while seeking medical help for her condition
  • Omollo's lack of funds has put her on the brink of eviction and exacerbated her depressive episodes

Recommended articles

Former NTV health and science reporter, Eunice Omollo, has publicly reached out for financial assistance, sharing her long-standing battle with bipolar disorder.

The award-winning journalist, known for her incisive coverage of mental health issues, is currently facing a dire situation, grappling with her health while managing life's everyday challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday night, in a video that quickly spread across the internet, Omollo, tearfully narrated her current predicament.

Former NTV health and science reporter, Eunice Omollo
Former NTV health and science reporter, Eunice Omollo Pulse Live Kenya

With evident distress, she disclosed that she had been living with bipolar disorder for 19 years, a condition that has deeply impacted her personal and professional life.

"I want to go to the hospital because now I am in my depressive state," Omollo expressed, her voice breaking with emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most heart-wrenching decisions Omollo has had to make was to transfer the care of her young son to her mother.

This step was necessary to ensure her son's well-being while she sought the medical help she desperately needed.

Former NTV health and science reporter, Eunice Omollo
Former NTV health and science reporter, Eunice Omollo Pulse Live Kenya

In the video, Omollo also revealed that she is facing severe financial difficulties. "I cannot live without medication and I cannot afford my medication," she stated, outlining the critical nature of her situation.

The lack of funds has put her on the brink of eviction and has exacerbated her depressive episodes, with sleep deprivation further deteriorating her mental state.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spot check online indicates that Omollo has also deactivated most of her social media accounts, a move that might reflect her current focus on her mental health and the challenges she is facing.

Omollo is appealing to Kenyans of goodwill to assist her in raising funds for her medication.

Adding to her health and financial issues, Omollo is in urgent need of employment.

She appealed to the community for job opportunities, highlighting her extensive experience and achievements in journalism, including winning the Africa Media Health Network Best TV and Overall Health Reporting AFP Awards in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former NTV reporter Eunice Omollo seeks help amid struggle with bipolar disorder
Former NTV reporter Eunice Omollo seeks help amid struggle with bipolar disorder Pulse Live Kenya

Before her health issues took center stage, Omollo was celebrated for her insightful reporting on mental health challenges, including her personal experiences during the pandemic which pushed her to the brink of suicide.

Her openness about her struggles then and now continues to shed light on the critical need for awareness and resources for mental health in Kenya.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DJ Joe Mfalme with his MC Hype Ballo

Strict conditions DJ Joe Mfalme's MC Hype Ballo must adhere to after release

Dem Wa Facebook and her dad ( Instagram)

Dem Wa Facebook introduces the special person behind her success

Yvette Obura ( Instagram)

Yvette Obura addresses whether she & Bahati are back together, reveals their only fight

The late Sheila Wegesha

Police probe Ohangla fan Sheila Wegesha's murder after being found dead in her home