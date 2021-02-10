Gengetone Group Ochungulo Family have allegedly split with all their songs mysteriously disappearing from YouTube.

On Wednesday, reports surfaced online that the group had parted ways with their YouTube Channel with 158K subscribers being transferred to Nelly the Goon.

The group used to have three members that’s; Benzema, Nelly the Goon and Dmore. The cause of their alleged split is not yet clear.

Across check done by Pulse Live on YouTube, revealed that the Ochungo Family Channel have been changed to “Nellythegoon” with all the songs either hidden or deleted.

Ochungulo

Despite, being a group, the three (Benzema, Nelly the Goon and Dmore) used to work on solo projects and features from other musicians.