Gilad Millo officially a Kenyan citizen after 21 years [Photo]

Dennis Milimo

Najivunia kuwa mkenya -Gilad

Singer Gilda Millo
Singer Gilda Millo

Sema Milele hit-maker Gilad Millo has finally acquired Kenyan citizenship after 21 years.

On Tuesday, a happy Millo shared his Certificate of registration as a Kenyan Citizen, with a revelation that he applied for the Citizenship 6 years ago.

“It has been 21 years since I first came to Kenya ❤ and 6 years since I applied for my Kenyan Citizenship 🇰🇪 Now it is finally official 🙏🏽 najivunia kuwa mkenya 🥳 #GodIsGood,” shared Gilad Millo.

Singer Gilda Millo
Singer Gilda Millo

Diplomat

The singer first came to Nairobi in August 1996; “I came to Nairobi first in August 1996, backpacking as a university student. My girlfriend and I took a month off and came to Kenya”.

Gilad Millo worked as a journalist, became a diplomat in 2003 serving in Nairobi and Los Angeles before leaving Israel’s foreign ministry in 2008 and settling in Nairobi permanently.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

