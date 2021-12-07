Gilad Millo officially a Kenyan citizen after 21 years [Photo]

On Tuesday, a happy Millo shared his Certificate of registration as a Kenyan Citizen, with a revelation that he applied for the Citizenship 6 years ago.

“It has been 21 years since I first came to Kenya ❤ and 6 years since I applied for my Kenyan Citizenship 🇰🇪 Now it is finally official 🙏🏽 najivunia kuwa mkenya 🥳 #GodIsGood,” shared Gilad Millo.

Singer Gilda Millo Pulse Live Kenya

Diplomat

The singer first came to Nairobi in August 1996; “I came to Nairobi first in August 1996, backpacking as a university student. My girlfriend and I took a month off and came to Kenya”.