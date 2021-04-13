Gospel singer Mash Mwana is mourning the sudden demise of his father who succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Monday.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Mash is also appealing for financial help to offset his father’s Hospital bill that had accumulated to 500K.

The singer put up an emotional video with a message that says; The first time niliskia about Ugonjwa ya Corona nilifikiria tu ni ugonjwa tu ya kawaida. But right now my father is longer here. My father has just died today because of the Coronavirus”.

Gospel Singer Mash Mwana loses his Father, appeals for financial help

Mash went on to appeal for financial help: “Today I lost my Dad, he was ill and admitted in Hospital… I have a pending bill of 500k to sort out within 48 hours, I need all my real ones here to come through with me on this one…send your contributions to 0703734645 (Isaiah Mamayu). Thank you my people”

Video