Media personality Grace Msalame has announced the birth of her son, and third child.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of three shared a picture of flowers saying that October 14th will forever be marked in her heart.

She went on to reveal the new baby’s name (Isaiah) in a hashtag, as she thanked God for the bundle of joy.

“To beautiful new beginnings💐14th October forever etched in my heart💙 #BabyIsaiah👶🏽 #GloryToGod🙏🏾,” wrote Grace Msalame.

The birth of baby Isaiah comes barely three months after going public with the pregnancy, that was a highly guarded secret.

Ms. Msalame who shared a baby bump photo disclosed that she is 6 months into the pregnancy journey.

“#2020 6months later... Now quite visible all over my face & obvious belly so hello 👶🏽 Soon to be Mum of 3💖💖💙 Blooming in @bloom_kenya 🤎 Maternity Collection anyone? Mom’s to be drop in the comments what you’d love to wear on this journey😊 #2020 #MumOf3 #YearOfIsaiah61,” she wrote.

Grace Msalame welcomes a bouncing baby boy

Following her announcement, her fans and friends sent the mother of three congratulatory messages, for the birth of her son.