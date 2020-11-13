Homeboyz Radio’s Mike Wachira quits after 13 years

Homeboyz Radio presenter Mike Wachira has finally called it quits from the station, after 13 years of hosting the stations drive show.

In an update on Instagram, Wachira said that he will host his last show on Friday (Today) as he reminisced how the station’s management took a chance on him and trusted him with the show for the 13 years.

He went on to thank Myke and John Rabar and the Homeboyz family for the opportunity to work with them and for mentoring him throughout the journey.

Mike Wachira thanked his fans for the support they always accorded him as he noted that from now on, the show will be under the captaincy of Kerry Martin and Lotan.

He added that his departure from Homeboyz which was recently acquired by Radio Africa Group is not a goodbye, but more of a see you later, and that the best is yet to come.

“Mike Wachira has left! Today Friday 13th Nov 2020 marks my last show on @homeboyzradio. 13 years ago HBR took a chance on me and trusted me with responsibility to carry the drive show. Along the way I hosted the show with @iamjeffmote and @kwambox and after 13 years I now pass the mantle to @mrkerrymartin and @iamlotan to carry on the legacy. It has been such an honour and I am forever grateful to Myke and John Rabar and the Homeboyz group, @gmoneyizme @superrproducerr @f.t187 for mentoring me and to all the amazing people at HBR who became family I am still round the corner!

@mrkerrymartin and @iamlotan who are my brothers for life I am so proud of you guys y'all are family to me. Finally, my listeners who were my ride or die and who walked this journey with me I love you to death! Its not goodbye its see you later! The best is yet to come!” said Mike Wachira.

Announcing his departure on twitter, he said; “Mike Wachira has left the group. After 13 years hosting @HomeboyzRadio drive show, time has come for me to exit & pass the mic to the next generation of entertainers. I leave you in the capable hands of @MrKerryMartin & @sirlotan.Thank you for riding with me #ignitionboyzclub.”