Huddah, who has always had a soft spot for the businessman, says she first met him when travelling and they would bump into each other while flying Business class.

The Huddah Cosmetics CEO showered praises to Kirubi, revealing that he went on to later bump was part of her inspiration to start Huddah Cosmetics.

“This man used to see me in Business Class, in almost all my travels. In NBO(Nairobi), there’s no first class lounge so y’all sit there in Biz Class lounge waiting for Emirates flight. When he asked what I do for a living I didn’t have an answer. He proceeded to upgrade me to first class.

We had a lengthy talk coz I like to ask and learn from people. And I am happy that he was part of what inspired me to start Huddah Cosmetics,” she wrote.

Huddah Monroe reveals Chris Kirubi had a hand in her Cosmetics Business Pulse Live Kenya

I always wanted to marry Kirubi

In 2018, Huddah disclosed that she had always fancied the mogul as evidenced with her admiration for him.

“That’s why I always wanted to marry C.K. Such a great man,” she wrote.

She was among those who passionately defended him after a photo of him while he was ailing wrought celebrations from critics.

“Someone we should all emulate as a businessman. He bought shares at the right places and got lucky,” Huddah wrote in one post while in a separate one she added “And what pained me the most is the Chris Kirubi issue. I am ashamed to be Kenyan. Nairobi is a sea full of sharks waiting for you to shake a little. So they can finish you. Kick you when you are down. Mshindwe na Mlegee.”

Mourning Kirubi

The Chairperson of Capital Group Limited under whose banner Capital FM operates passed away on Monday, 14th June at 1pm after battling cancer since 2016.

Among those who eulogized was President Kenyatta, Raila Odinga and Media personality Maina Kageni who described him as a ‘human being with an amazing heart’.

Kirubi was named the second richest Kenyan by Forbes in 2011 in a list topped by the family of the late President Jomo Kenyatta.

He also made it to the top 40 ranking of African richest having listed at position 31 with an estimated net worth of $300 million.

Kirubi also chaired Haco Industries Limited, Kiruma International Limited, International House Limited, Nairobi Bottlers Limited, Sandvik East Africa Limited and DHL Kenya.