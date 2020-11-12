Singer Size 8 and her hubby DJ MO are over the moon as their ‘Miracle Baby’ Muraya Jnr turns 1-year-old.

On Thursday, The Afadhali Yesu maker shared little know details about Muraya Jnr’s Birth, revealing that he was born through an emergency Cesarean Section (CS), at 34 weeks and straight after rushed into the intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The mother of two went on to narrate that she almost died from the pregnancy due to extreme pre-eclampsia and strange neuron functions and at some point she had to be put on oxygen to save her life and that of the baby.

Size 8 with Muraya Jnr

“HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY @muraya.jnr 💕😍🥰💗💝

Am in tears but this time tears of joy. Woi look at my God. This pregnancy was not easy I almost died and was having multiple acute strokes due to extreme pre-eclampsia and strange neuron functions being put on oxygen and magnesium to save both my life and @muraya.jnr .

Thru c section He was born 34 weeks straight to the ICU and the 2nd night in the ICU he almost died now look at My God HALLELUJAH who be like Jesus!!! #Godwins NEVER GIVE UP ON GOD!

We are one year old today. Mummy loves you @muraya.jnr you are symbol of Gods mighty power!! cc @djmokenya” shared Size 8.

Muraya Jnr

DJ MO, Size 8 and their kids Wambo and Muraya Jnr

DJ MO's Message

On the other hand, DJ MO celebrated Muraya Jnr as a fighter who has survived through the mercies’ of the Lord and seeing him turn 1 year is pure Joy.

“Happy birthday Son @muraya.jnr .

You are a fighter . .. and so ..May the Lord give you favor , true happiness , surround you with peace and prosperity .May Almighty protect you from eyes and plans of evil doers .

It’s been a journey and you have all blessings from us as the parents . You will be great and you will be the best and you will have a huge impact in your generation .

You are a blessing you us mum @size8reborn &I and we will be here for you now matter what . HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY SON @muraya.jnr

We love you mtoto wa Topadetop” reads DJ Mo’s Birthday message to Muraya Jnr.