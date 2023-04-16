The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Important life lessons you can pick from Sylvia Mulinge, MTN Uganda CEO

Mzee Asingwire

Sylvia Mulinge heads one of the most valuable companies in Uganda.

Sylvia Mulinge
Sylvia Mulinge

Mulinge is not your typical Ugandan chief executive. For instance, how many CEOs in Uganda do you know that own a fairly active TikTok account? But Mulinge is quite liberal and progressive.

Recommended articles

On the video hosting service, You will find videos where she is doing the CEO stuff and others where she is in her off-work mode and she is creating fun content with friends like Anne Kansiime or lifting weights at the gym.

When you check out her Instagram, you’ll meet the CEO version and the other where she is sharing harmlessly eccentric content.

So, what can you learn from Sylvia Mulinge?

ADVERTISEMENT

Have fun

The MTN Uganda CEO teaches us that you can have such a high-profile demanding job and still get time to have fun.

You can be at conferences donning suits and in the evening put on sneakers and shorts to exercise or hit the gardens for some dancing with your friends or kids.

Health

When you scroll through TikTok, you'll see some videos where Sylvia Mulinge is at the gym lifting weights or dancing with her children.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, if the CEO of MTN can get time to exercise, chances are high that you can also get the time.

Fashion

One of Mulinge's biggest attributes is her fashion sense. Whether it's her who picks the clothes or she has a stylist on speed dial, her wardrobe is award-winning. From social events to corporate drip to workout attire, she is always on point.

Keep up with trends

One could argue that it's because she's been in the tech industry for a while, but being able to keep up with the tech industry is another lesson you can pick from the MTN Uganda CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a tech dinosaur aint cool!

Sylvia Mulinge assumed the role of MTN Uganda CEO on October 1, 2022, becoming the first-ever female CEO of Uganda's biggest telecommunications company.

She replaced Wim Vanhelleputte who was promoted to a regional role as operating executive for the West and Central African Markets of Liberia, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, and Congo-Brazzaville within the MTN Group.

Prior to MTN Uganda, she was the Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC since 2018.

Sylvia Mulinge has been a business executive for over 20 years, with 15 years in the telecom industry.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Njugush reveals how much he paid for his customised wedding rings

Njugush reveals how much he paid for his customised wedding rings

Caroline Mutoko explains why she compensates her nannies handsomely

Caroline Mutoko explains why she compensates her nannies handsomely

Jaymo Ule Msee celebrates after welcoming 2nd born

Jaymo Ule Msee celebrates after welcoming 2nd born

Eric Omondi challenges Ruto after rescuing stranded mothers at Pumwani Maternity

Eric Omondi challenges Ruto after rescuing stranded mothers at Pumwani Maternity

Pastor Ezekiel uses Akothee's wedding to give hope to believers

Pastor Ezekiel uses Akothee's wedding to give hope to believers

Alikiba's heartwarming birthday message to ex-wife Amina Khalef

Alikiba's heartwarming birthday message to ex-wife Amina Khalef

Video: Shakib puts a ring on Zari's ring finger

Video: Shakib puts a ring on Zari's ring finger

Oga Obinna calls out Governor Sakaja over harassment in Nairobi CBD

Oga Obinna calls out Governor Sakaja over harassment in Nairobi CBD

Ezekiel Mutua reacts to Bien's cheeky response to MCSK's low payment

Ezekiel Mutua reacts to Bien's cheeky response to MCSK's low payment

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's wedding

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Diana Marua & Bahati

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]