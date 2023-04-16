Important life lessons you can pick from Sylvia Mulinge, MTN Uganda CEO

On the video hosting service, You will find videos where she is doing the CEO stuff and others where she is in her off-work mode and she is creating fun content with friends like Anne Kansiime or lifting weights at the gym.

When you check out her Instagram, you’ll meet the CEO version and the other where she is sharing harmlessly eccentric content.

So, what can you learn from Sylvia Mulinge?

ADVERTISEMENT

Have fun

The MTN Uganda CEO teaches us that you can have such a high-profile demanding job and still get time to have fun.

You can be at conferences donning suits and in the evening put on sneakers and shorts to exercise or hit the gardens for some dancing with your friends or kids.

Health

When you scroll through TikTok, you'll see some videos where Sylvia Mulinge is at the gym lifting weights or dancing with her children.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, if the CEO of MTN can get time to exercise, chances are high that you can also get the time.

Fashion

One of Mulinge's biggest attributes is her fashion sense. Whether it's her who picks the clothes or she has a stylist on speed dial, her wardrobe is award-winning. From social events to corporate drip to workout attire, she is always on point.

Keep up with trends

One could argue that it's because she's been in the tech industry for a while, but being able to keep up with the tech industry is another lesson you can pick from the MTN Uganda CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a tech dinosaur aint cool!

Sylvia Mulinge assumed the role of MTN Uganda CEO on October 1, 2022, becoming the first-ever female CEO of Uganda's biggest telecommunications company.

She replaced Wim Vanhelleputte who was promoted to a regional role as operating executive for the West and Central African Markets of Liberia, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, and Congo-Brazzaville within the MTN Group.

Prior to MTN Uganda, she was the Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC since 2018.