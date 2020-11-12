Citizen TV Presenter Tallia Oyando has distanced herself from a Facebook page that has been posting ratchet things and at the same time conning people in her name.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, a disappointed Oyando revealed she has contacted the Facebook Management to pull down the fake page but all her efforts have proved futile.

She added that the concerns may sound funny to some people but in real sense they are taking a toll on her.

Tallia's outcry

“This picture has been doing rounds and has landed on my what’s app so many times .:.: THIS IS A FAKE @facebook PAGE for over a year I have asked Facebook to take it down and nothing has been done. This same person is conning people asking them for money and talking about Sure odds (whatever that is) if you fall for their lies that’s on you because anyone who knows me knows I don’t talk like this,” reads part of Tallia's post.

The Night Nurse further stated that she stopped posting her family on social media because of such impostors who use her picture for the wrong reasons.

“They have used pictures of my child, my grandmother and you see why I stopped posting my family on social media because of this nonsense because someone can’t get their ass up to go get a job ..:: The phone numbers associated with this page are 0704199656 and 0796133259 and 0795963406 and 0727165998..... you may laugh it may seem funny to you but it’s mentally draining to me,” added Tallia Oyando.