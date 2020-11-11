Betty Kyallo’s mother Julia Ngii is selling her Ongata Rongai home on grounds that her family has outgrown the place and they need a new environment.

In an update put up by Flair By Betty CEO, Betty Kyallo, her mother is selling their 4-bedroom bungalow and the quarter acre land that the house sits on at Sh.14.5 million.

“So we have outgrown our beautiful family home in Ongata Rongai and we want to look for another new home. So my mommy Is selling this quarter acre gem comprising of 4 bedroom bungalow, manicured garden with a nice shamba you can plant some kitchen produce. You can choose to renovate or bring it down and put up some nice apartments,” reads part of Betty Kyallo’s post.

Betty Kyallo's mother Julia

Ms Kyallo added that the house is located 300 meters from Magadi Road, just opposite Kware Matt in Rongai.

“It is 300 meters from magadi road opposite kware Matt. Water and electricity are connected and the environment is quiet and clean. Asking 14.5M slightly negotiable. You can call us through the number 0735052787 serious ladies and gents only. @jngii83,” shared Betty Kyallo.

Also Read: I warned her but she never listened –Betty Kyallo’s mum Opens up to Jalang’o

Betty Kyallo’s mum is selling her Ongata Rongai home (Photos)

Best Mother ever

Taking about her mother, Betty has always described her as the strongest woman she knows, and also her favorite person on earth.

“You are the best gift God ever gave me and our family. You are the strongest woman I know. You are my favourite person on earth even my daughter Ivanna had to look exactly like you. I love you. Thank you for everything. Happy birthday mama. Let’s go on holiday and celebrate you. Help me wish my mummy @jngii83 a happy birthday 🎉🎉🎉🎉” wrote Betty Kyallo.

Also Read: Fans react as Betty Kyallo introduces her father to the public (Photos)

Photos

Betty Kyallo’s mum is selling her Ongata Rongai home (Photos)

Betty Kyallo’s mum is selling her Ongata Rongai home (Photos)

Betty Kyallo’s mum is selling her Ongata Rongai home (Photos)

Betty Kyallo’s mum is selling her Ongata Rongai home (Photos)

Betty Kyallo’s mum is selling her Ongata Rongai home (Photos)