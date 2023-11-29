Iyanya advices happily married couples to keep off social media

Iyanya expressed his views about marriage while guest starring on The Kingz Corner podcast, stating that he believes marriage is a sacred and beautiful thing regardless of the bad ones. He then stressed the importance of protecting one's marriage from the public and keeping valuable moments to oneself.

"I know people who are happily married, not that they don't have challenges but I have watched them protect what they have but these days people don't protect what they have.

"Isn't it funny that these days people would buy gold for fifty thousand dollars and lock it but you have someone that you love so much and you can't protect that person. You have to protect what you love, some people who are happily married are not on Instagram, some are but they don't post valuable moments, they cherish them," the singer asserted.

He went further, emphasising on the fact that people's marriages and their issues are not meant for the entertainment of the social media crowd. For him, finding that one special person is the most important thing and social media has a way or making people fearful about getting married.