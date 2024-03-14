Jackie Wolper's advice to couples after alleged assault on Wema Sepetu by Whozu

Recent days have seen rumors circulating that Wema Sepetu was subjected to assault by her boyfriend, Whozu.

These rumors gained traction following the emergence of a video showing Wema in the company of her friends, who appeared to be comforting her.

Voices in the background questioned the unthinkable act of violence against such a beautiful woman. While Wema has not confirmed these reports, her fans expressed concern over the situation.

Wolper Stylish's advice to couples

Addressing the speculation, during an interview with Tanzanian blogger Millard, Wolper Stylish emphasised that the true dynamics of Wema and Whozu's relationship are known only to them, cautioning against superficial judgments.

"Wema na Whozu wao ndio wanajuana. Sisi hatujui. Tunaona tu umbea kwa juu juu. Ila napenda kongea maneno haya m5ewtrtatu. Hapa duniani kusihi ni mara moja. Tumia muda wako vizuri," she said.

She however, offered advice stressing the importance of seizing happiness and avoiding toxic relationships. Wolper highlighted the gravity of domestic violence, urging individuals to prioritise their well-being and stand against abuse.

"Una mchumba, mume, boyfriend ama mke, asikusumbue. Kuwa wewe, ishi wewe, pambania furaha yako. Huwezi kuwa una mtu alafu anakupiga, kwa nini akupige? Wewe ni kigogo. Saya umepgigwa umekufa ghafla mama atasema nini? Watoto utawaacha na nani? Sio sawa mtu kukaa ama kuishi na maumivu," she said.

In her message, Wolper talked about the significance of self-preservation, questioning the rationale behind enduring abuse in any relationship.

She emphasised the need to seek legal recourse or distance oneself from harmful situations, emphasising that one's life should never be compromised for the sake of another's misconduct.

"Sisemi kama Wema ama Whozu kakosea. Wote ni marafiki zangu na sitaki kuwa upande wa mtu yeyote. Lakini mimi binafsi sipendi mwanamume anayempiga mwanamke. Amekosea nini? Kama mtu anakushinda mpeleke kwenye sheria na kama hata familia imeshindwa kaa pembeni basi. Kama vitu zinakushinda ondoka... Lazima mtu usimamie uhai wako mpaka ile siku Mungu atakuchua. Siyo mtu kuchukua ubai wako," she said.

Wema Sepetu & Whozu's Relationship

The relationship between Wema Sepetu and Whozu was confirmed in 2022, following earlier rumors of their romantic involvement.

Initially, both parties denied their relationship despite being spotted together on several occasions.

Wema's choice of partner, particularly her involvement with a younger man and his prior relationship with video vixen Tunda, drew criticism from Tanzanians.