The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jackie Wolper's advice to couples after alleged assault on Wema Sepetu by Whozu

Lynet Okumu

Jacqueline Wolper has delivered a powerful message to both married and unmarried couples in the wake of swirling rumours surrounding actress Wema Sepetu's alleged assault by her boyfriend, singer Whozu.

From left: Wolper Stylish, and Wema Sepetu & her boyfriend Whozu
From left: Wolper Stylish, and Wema Sepetu & her boyfriend Whozu

Tanzanian actress Jacqueline Wolper, also known as Wolper Stylish, has delivered a powerful message to both married and unmarried couples in the wake of swirling rumors surrounding actress Wema Sepetu's alleged assault by her boyfriend, singer Whozu.

Recommended articles

Recent days have seen rumors circulating that Wema Sepetu was subjected to assault by her boyfriend, Whozu.

These rumors gained traction following the emergence of a video showing Wema in the company of her friends, who appeared to be comforting her.

Wema Sepetu
Wema Sepetu Wema Sepetu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Voices in the background questioned the unthinkable act of violence against such a beautiful woman. While Wema has not confirmed these reports, her fans expressed concern over the situation.

Addressing the speculation, during an interview with Tanzanian blogger Millard, Wolper Stylish emphasised that the true dynamics of Wema and Whozu's relationship are known only to them, cautioning against superficial judgments.

"Wema na Whozu wao ndio wanajuana. Sisi hatujui. Tunaona tu umbea kwa juu juu. Ila napenda kongea maneno haya m5ewtrtatu. Hapa duniani kusihi ni mara moja. Tumia muda wako vizuri," she said.

Bongo actress & businesswoman Jacqueline Wolper
Bongo actress & businesswoman Jacqueline Wolper Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

She however, offered advice stressing the importance of seizing happiness and avoiding toxic relationships. Wolper highlighted the gravity of domestic violence, urging individuals to prioritise their well-being and stand against abuse.

"Una mchumba, mume, boyfriend ama mke, asikusumbue. Kuwa wewe, ishi wewe, pambania furaha yako. Huwezi kuwa una mtu alafu anakupiga, kwa nini akupige? Wewe ni kigogo. Saya umepgigwa umekufa ghafla mama atasema nini? Watoto utawaacha na nani? Sio sawa mtu kukaa ama kuishi na maumivu," she said.

In her message, Wolper talked about the significance of self-preservation, questioning the rationale behind enduring abuse in any relationship.

Bongo actress & businesswoman Jacqueline Wolper
Bongo actress & businesswoman Jacqueline Wolper Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasised the need to seek legal recourse or distance oneself from harmful situations, emphasising that one's life should never be compromised for the sake of another's misconduct.

"Sisemi kama Wema ama Whozu kakosea. Wote ni marafiki zangu na sitaki kuwa upande wa mtu yeyote. Lakini mimi binafsi sipendi mwanamume anayempiga mwanamke. Amekosea nini? Kama mtu anakushinda mpeleke kwenye sheria na kama hata familia imeshindwa kaa pembeni basi. Kama vitu zinakushinda ondoka... Lazima mtu usimamie uhai wako mpaka ile siku Mungu atakuchua. Siyo mtu kuchukua ubai wako," she said.

The relationship between Wema Sepetu and Whozu was confirmed in 2022, following earlier rumors of their romantic involvement.

Whozu and Wema Sepetu
Whozu and Wema Sepetu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, both parties denied their relationship despite being spotted together on several occasions.

Wema's choice of partner, particularly her involvement with a younger man and his prior relationship with video vixen Tunda, drew criticism from Tanzanians.

Despite the backlash, Wema Sepetu openly expressed her love for Whozu, citing his ability to bring her happiness.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nadia Mukami's plea to Ruto that could be a game-changer in the music industry

Nadia Mukami's plea to Ruto that could be a game-changer in the music industry

Jackie Wolper's advice to couples after alleged assault on Wema Sepetu by Whozu

Jackie Wolper's advice to couples after alleged assault on Wema Sepetu by Whozu

Prophet Lovy pays tribute to brother Christian on 3rd death anniversary

Prophet Lovy pays tribute to brother Christian on 3rd death anniversary

Mammito fires back at critics over controversial 'Jowie' parody song

Mammito fires back at critics over controversial 'Jowie' parody song

Breaking boundaries - Rapper Kalasinga's unique sound & inspirational journey

Breaking boundaries - Rapper Kalasinga's unique sound & inspirational journey

Mammito faces backlash over Jowie Irungu content [Video]

Mammito faces backlash over Jowie Irungu content [Video]

How to diaper & comfort your dog when she's on her period, according to Brenda Michelle

How to diaper & comfort your dog when she's on her period, according to Brenda Michelle

Letoo receives 2 lorries of matoke & 5 transport buses ahead of April wedding

Letoo receives 2 lorries of matoke & 5 transport buses ahead of April wedding

Aliweka nguo kwa maji - Ben Githae recounts being trapped in a lady's house for 2 days

Aliweka nguo kwa maji - Ben Githae recounts being trapped in a lady's house for 2 days

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru

Margaret Wanjiru's Biography: Education, politics, divorce & land saga

Amber Ray and fiancé Kennedy Rapudo ( Instagram)

Inside Amber Ray's lavish lifestyle: A peek into her Sh1.5 million monthly expenses

Milly Chebby ( Instagram)

Terence Creative doesn't own a G-Wagon - Milly Chebby

Kenyan TikToker Moya David

Moya David details impact of losing TikTok account & backup plan if recovery fails