Jahmby Koikai's last wish: How Ruto can honour departed warrior's legacy

The country is mourning the loss of a remarkable woman, Jahmby Koikai, who passed away on June 3, 2024.

Known for her unyielding spirit and tireless advocacy for endometriosis awareness, Jahmby’s voice resonated deeply with many, especially those suffering in silence from the disease she battled so bravely.

On May 20, about two weeks before her death, Jahmby made a heartfelt plea to President William Ruto as he prepared for his state visit to the U.S.

Her post highlighted the urgent need for investment in health, specifically addressing the challenges faced by women with endometriosis.

Media personality Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

"This is a sincere and heartfelt call of help to a few Kenyan leaders but allow me to address this to President William Ruto first as he makes his state visit to the US. Mr. President, one of the thematic areas in your visit is investment in health," she began.

Jahmby emphasised the importance of visiting the Center for Endometriosis Care in Atlanta, Georgia, a leading institution dedicated to treating this disease.

Jahmby’s post educated many about endometriosis, describing it as "tissue similar to the lining of the uterus growing on other organs."

She shared her harrowing personal experience, from enduring monthly lung collapses to undergoing countless surgeries.

"In my case that lining grew on my lungs, causing my lungs to collapse every month and countless number of surgeries. It took me 17 years to get a diagnosis," she wrote, highlighting the need for better healthcare infrastructure and awareness in Kenya.

Jahmby’s advocacy extended beyond her personal battle. She called for a systemic change, urging the Kenyan delegation to seek further training for specialists and to listen to the testimonials of women who survived the disease.

She stressed that "Endometriosis is not just a women's disease. It requires all our support and dedication to raise awareness, fund research and ensure we can live pain-free lives."

Media personality Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Jahmby Koikai’s legacy will live on through her tireless efforts to bring attention to endometriosis and her inspiring journey of resilience.

Her final message is a powerful reminder of the work that remains to be done to support those battling this disease.

As Kenyans reflect on her life and contributions, they should also honour Jahmby by continuing the fight she so passionately led.

Her courage, determination, and advocacy have left an indelible mark on many lives, and her spirit will undoubtedly continue to inspire.