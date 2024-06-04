The sports category has moved to a new website.

Friend details Jahmby Koikai's last moments before she succumbed to illness [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Jahmby Koikai passed on during treatment at Nairobi Hospital on Monday evening

Reggae entertainer and health advocate Mary Jahmby Koikai
Reggae entertainer and health advocate Mary Jahmby Koikai

Reggae entertainer and health advocate Mary Jahmby Koikai has passed away while undergoing treatment.

Jahmbi was undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital when she breathed her last.

This comes just days after a blood donation appeal, where Kenyans were invited to donate blood for the entertainer on May 31.

On Monday she was rushed to the ICU after her condition deteriorated.

"She was in the HDU but she is now in ICU. The blood donation was a success people came through but the problem is that she is critical condition. Now we are praying she feels better," Ghetto Radio's DJ Double Trouble revealed at the time.

He added that she had been plugged into life support machines.

Listen to DJ Double Trouble's remarks on Jahmby's health below:

However, Senator Gloria Orwoba who has worked with Jahmby on women's health advocacy would, on Tuesday, announce that the MC had passed away on Monday night.

“My heart is broken. It is not fair. We lost Jahmby Koikai last night. Our warrior is gone,” nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba announced.

ODM Director of Communication has also eulogised the departed entertainer as a fighter.

“I am gutted beyond expression. Fare thee well my friend, sister and just best friend Fyah Mummah Jahmby Koikai. That beautiful smile, the phone calls we had talking about many things including our days at KBC back in the day, your mastery of the Maragoli language and the jolly moments you shared with those you knew. You had a big family, just a big one… go well my friend,” he said.

Jahmby Koikai has been courageously battling stage IV endometriosis for over 20 years.

The disease has caused her immense suffering, including 12 lung collapses, damage to vital organs like her lungs, bowel, and diaphragm, and countless painful surgeries.

Endometriosis is a chronic and debilitating condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing severe pain and complications.

In Koikai's case, the endometriosis spread to her lungs, heart, appendix, teeth, and spine, shifting her organs to the left.

Koikai's battle with endometriosis transformed her into a fierce advocate for women's health. She has courageously shared her journey on social media, detailing her struggles, treatments, and the emotional toll of living with a chronic illness.

READ: How to tell if your period pain is actually endometriosis

Reggae MC Jahmby Koikai
Reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

In 2017, she launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for specialized treatment in the United States.

After undergoing multiple surgeries and receiving care at the Center for Endometriosis Care in Atlanta, Georgia, Koikai was on a recovery path. She returned to Kenya in 2019.

She then made a successful comeback in the media and entertainment industry as well as advocated for womens' health.

Media Personality Jahmby Koikai
Media Personality Jahmby Koikai Media Personality Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya
As an advocate, she emphasised the importance of early diagnosis, proper medical care, and greater research and resources for endometriosis.

Koikai's resilience and determination have made her a symbol of hope and empowerment for many women.

She continued to use her platform to advocate for women's health, educate the public about endometriosis, and support others in their battles.

Follow Pulselive.co.ke for more on the life and times of Jahmby Koikai

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

