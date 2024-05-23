How Biden received Ruto at White House & what they discussed [Photos]

This visit, which is a testament to 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations, included several key moments that underscored the strong alliance and mutual respect between the leaders and their countries.

Upon arrival at the White House, President Ruto was greeted personally by President Biden, who was waiting to receive him with a friendly and formal handshake.

President Biden, dressed in a sharp blue suit, welcomed President Ruto, who stepped out of his vehicle.

President William Ruto was received by President Joe Biden at the White House on May 22, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The leaders then proceeded to the White House's interior, where they engaged in a brief informal private meeting, before proceeding to a roundtable discussion with their delegations.

President Joe Biden and President William Ruto came together to discuss strengthening the partnership between their two countries.

The meeting focused on technology, innovation, and economic growth, promising a bright future for both nations.

A Partnership for the Future

President Biden opened the discussion by expressing his gratitude to all the attendees. He emphasised the importance of the partnership between the United States and Kenya, highlighting the significant contributions of both nations.

“The true strength of Kenya is its people,” President Biden said. He praised the students, workers, founders, activists, and innovators of Kenya who depend on and support democracy.

President Biden noted that the U.S. -Kenya ties are strengthened by the people of both countries, who have pioneered new technologies and industries.

“We’ve invested in new industries that have generated billions of dollars economically and created new opportunities that have lifted up our countries,” he added.

Innovation at the Forefront

A significant part of the discussion centred on innovation. President Biden pointed out that leaders from Silicon Valley and Silicon Savannah were present at the meeting, highlighting the importance of cooperation in the tech industry.

The meeting discussed launching a new era of technological cooperation between Kenya and America.

This includes new exchanges and investments in key fields such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors.

President Biden expressed optimism about the future, saying, “We need you to help us strengthen the supply chains and industries of the future, including clean energy and e-commerce.”

Building Stronger Ties

President Ruto expressed his gratitude for the invitation to undertake a state visit to the United States.

He brought warm greetings from the people of Kenya and emphasised the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

“Kenya is a young tech country,” he said, highlighting the nation's efforts in working with technology companies and investors.

One of the key topics discussed was the CHIPS Act, which aims to strengthen semiconductor manufacturing and innovation.

President Ruto said, “We have a historic moment to explore investment opportunities between Kenya and the United States.”

He noted that the young, talented, and innovative population of Kenya, combined with American technology and investment capital, creates a perfect match for future collaboration.

Expanding Digital Infrastructure

Kenya is making significant strides in expanding its digital infrastructure. President Ruto mentioned the rollout of 100,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable across Kenya, connecting every ward and village.

This effort aims to make e-commerce, digital jobs, and digital learning accessible to every child in Kenya. “We are very proud that we are going to work with American companies,” he added.

Last month, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visited Kenya to discuss the level and type of investments needed between the two countries.

President Ruto’s visit to the U.S. is a confirmation that these ideas are moving into action and investment. “We are moving from ideas into action and from opportunities into investments,” he stated.

The Path Ahead

Both Presidents expressed optimism about the future of the U.S.-Kenya partnership. President Biden emphasised the need for continued investment in technological partnerships, while President Ruto looked forward to concrete investments resulting from their discussions.

As the world moves towards a more digital and interconnected future, the cooperation between the United States and Kenya serves as a beacon of hope and progress. This meeting marks the beginning of a new chapter in their partnership, focusing on innovation, economic growth, and the well-being of their people.