Jamal Rohosafi’s Sh200K gift to his wife Amira after rekindling their Love

Love is a beautiful thing!

Jamal Rohosafi and his wife Amira
Jamal Rohosafi and his wife Amira

Businessman Jamal Marlaw Rohosafi is out here spoiling his wife Amira with expensive gifts, as he proves to the world that all is well in his marriage.

On Tuesday, Amira took her Insta-stories to alert her 259K followers that she had been gifted a brand new iPhone 13 pro max by her husband.

“They say good things happen to good people. Thank you @Jimal_rohosafi. Am obsessed with my new iPhone 13 pro max” reads a post from Amira.

Jamal Rohosafi and his wife Amira
Jamal Rohosafi and his wife Amira

The iPhone 13 Pro Max that was released to the market in September 2021, retails at Sh.180, 000 to Sh.208, 000 depending on the seller and location of purchase.

Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max on September 14. The new model of iPhone (iPhone 13 Pro & Max) carries the most advanced pro camera system ever in iPhone; Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, massive leap in battery life; A15 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone and an advanced 5G experience.

A separate video shared via Jamal’s Instagram page shows Amira welcoming her husband back home with a cheek and forehead kisses.

“My blessings” Jamal captioned the video.

Amira
Amira

Headlines

In the recent past, Jamal has been headlines after marring Socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray as his second wife.

However, their affair was rocked with lots of drama to an extent of forcing her to shift from Syokimau to Hurlingham

Days later, she made it public that her relationship with Jamal had ended, something that forced Jamal to rekindle his lost love with Amira.

Amira opposed the idea of Jamal marrying Amber Ray as his second wife and even said that she will never recognize Ms Ray as her co-wife.

Jamal Rohosafi and his wife Amira
Jamal Rohosafi and his wife Amira

Drama

In June 2021, drama was witnessed in Syokimau after socialite Amber Ray and her then Co-wife Amira confronted each other over Jamal RohoSafi.

In an Insta-Live, the two could be seen hurling insults at each other, with Amira accusing Amber of ruining her marriage.

On the other hand, Amber maintained a straight face, stating that she will not be intimidate by Amira simply because she (Amira) is the first wife to Jamal.

