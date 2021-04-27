Jeff Koinange celebrates 4 years at Hot 96

Koinange took to social media thanking those who helped him in his radio journey.

“Four Years later we are still Rising & Shining each weekday morning @hot_96kenya ...Thanks to ALL of you for making this the HOTTEST Breakfast Show in Africa! #happy4thanniversary.....Mungu Mbele! #jeffandclydeonhot @vdjclyde @tiapreet @xtiandela @gichdxp @teddyeugene @johnkyanda @royteeboy @monicakiragu @jereplica”

Koinange landed the job in 2017 co-hosting alongside comedian Jalang’o in Hot 96’s breakfast show, Jeff and Jalas, after which Jalang’o quit after two years on the show.

Koinange now hosts the show alongside comedian, Professor Hamo.

Jeff Koinange Hot 96 Pulse Live Kenya

Alongside the morning show on Hot 96, Jeff also hosts Smokin Country, a country music show every Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Congratulations Jeff

Xtiandela: “Hands down...Still the G.O.A.T!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌”

Larryasego: “That’s one of those “Sasaaaa huyuuuuuuu....?” Poses”

Davidmuriithi: “4 years already??????!!! Yassssssss👏🏽Well in my brother”

Ken_muchiri: “Kabisa .... My fev morning show , lakini I might not be the only who misses Jeff and jalas combo”