Celebrated journalist Jeff Koinange on Wednesday evening opened on his battle against Covid19 which he tested positive on Monday this week.

Koinange said he most likely contracted the disease at Hot96 where he had come into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid19.

The journalist is asymptomatic but has shown mild symptoms which includes losing his sense of taste.

"I really feel good, I’m asymptomatic according to the test which means that I am positive but showing no symptoms, I am okay. The only thing I'm showing is a lack of taste I have lost a sense of taste it comes and goes. Luckily for me, my family, my wife and son have both tested negative."

"If you ask me where I got it, its probably at the radio station because someone at Citizen tested positive and they were asked who they had come into contact with and I was one of them," Koinange said.

The journalist said his decision to go public was meant to help fight the stigma as many Kenyans perceive a positive diagnosis as a death sentence.

"People out there are scared to death because they think that once they test positive they will die. It is not the case, ninety percent of the people will pull through and that's why I went public," he added.