Jimmy Gait trends at number 1 after insulting Kenyan women on national TV

Gospel musician Jimmy Gait has sparked anger among Kenyans online after an insensitive comment regarding Kenyans killed in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East nations.
Gait blamed Kenyan women working in Saudi Arabia for their deaths
While appearing on K24, the Gospel artiste suggested that women workers killed in the Middle East nations were to blame, saying that they indulge in illicit affairs with their employers.
"There are so many Kenyan men working in the Middle East in Saudi, Qatar, Dubai the reason you don’t hear about men being mistreated is because they do not go sleeping with their bosses wives," Gait claimed.
