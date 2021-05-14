Joe Mfalme showcases what he has been able to do with proceeds of DJ gigs [Photo]

Multiple award winning Kenyan deejay Joe Mfalme has for the first time broken his silence on the discouragement he received when he first became a disk jokey.
I can't forget how people laughed at us - DJ Joe Mfalme
In a post seen by Pulse Live Kenya, DJ Joe Mfalme relayed that some unnamed persons from their rural home laughed at him and his family.
While noting that the comments were made 12 years ago, the former Homeboyz Radio DJ showcased a house he has been able to build for his mother at their "shaggz".
"When I choose to become a DJ i'll never forget how some people laughed at us in shaggz and some discouraging me and telling my parents 'kijana yako sasa amekua mkora'. Fast forward 12 years later, land was bought and Mom's house has been completed thanks to this Hustle," he explained.
The 2010 Pilsner Mfalme Media DJ further cautioned his fans against showing contempt on a person's chosen source of livelihood.
He encouraged his followers to also put in the hard work in what they do in order to succeed.
