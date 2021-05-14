Joe Mfalme showcases what he has been able to do with proceeds of DJ gigs [Photo]

In a post seen by Pulse Live Kenya, DJ Joe Mfalme relayed that some unnamed persons from their rural home laughed at him and his family.

While noting that the comments were made 12 years ago, the former Homeboyz Radio DJ showcased a house he has been able to build for his mother at their "shaggz".

"When I choose to become a DJ i'll never forget how some people laughed at us in shaggz and some discouraging me and telling my parents 'kijana yako sasa amekua mkora'. Fast forward 12 years later, land was bought and Mom's house has been completed thanks to this Hustle," he explained.

The 2010 Pilsner Mfalme Media DJ further cautioned his fans against showing contempt on a person's chosen source of livelihood.