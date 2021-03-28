Homeboyz radio has terminated the services of Shaffie Weru, Neville Muasya and Joseph Munoru aka DJ Joe Mfalme over gender insensitive remarks.

The trio were accused of victim shaming a victim of sexual violence during the Lift Off morning show on Homeboyz radio.

“Homeboyz Radio and its parent company, Radio Africa has terminated the services of Shaffie Weru, Joseph Munoru and Neville Muasya,”read part of the statement.

There has been public outcry to have the three fired from the station and in this Homeboyz said:

“Our partners and listeners will not be surprised to terminate their services as it is the right thing to do. The comments of said erstwhile employees were neither authorized, approved nor cleared with the company nor was the subject discussed and or authorized by the company’s senior leadership. We are deeply disappointed in their conduct.”

Radio Africa Group had earlier sent the three on suspension which caused even more uproar among Kenyans.

On Saturday, East African Breweries Limited (EABL) had issued a statement to pause advertising with Radio Africa Group, because of the presenters’ remarks.

Radio Africa has said that it is “committed to ensuring presenters and producers are regularly trained on media and gender issues.”