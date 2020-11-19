Journalist Carolina Carlz’s hubby Baisikelis is not a happy man after stumbling on a video of his wife drooling over a shirtless Eric Omondi.

The comedian Eric Omondi has been busy “thirst trapping” his female followers with a series of shirtless photos after his Gym sessions paid off at long last and it seems Carolina Carlz could not resist his Chiseled body.

In a short video doing rounds on social media, a tempted Carlz wrote “Missing some black sugar” a caption that, managed to earn a repost from the funnyman who went on to brag saying;

“I told you to hide your Girlfriends na hamukuskia...Shauri yenyu...Kaende kaende...Na ni picha tu sasa angeiona live live😎😎”.

Eric Omondi and Carolina Carlz

However, her Mzungu hubby “Baisikelis” joined the conversation, asking who Omondi was and why he was bringing lots of confusion in his affair.

“What's this supposed to mean? After everything I've done for you! Who is @ericomondi ?” asked Carolina Carlz’s huuby.

In a quick rejoinder, the former Pulse Live presenter mentioned that she was ready to delete late the video from her socials if it was bothering him. Adding that she was just making fun of the comedian who has been struggling to gain some extra Kgs over the years.

Eric Omondi and Carolina Carlz

Reactions

Netizens also joined the conversation with mixed reactions on the video;

sam_njugush_ “Black doesn't crack...kuja nikuonyeshe kitu”

antoniothemc “Once you go Black you will never go back🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

sarahsunnydays “Ahaha!!!! No money no honey 🍯 😹👄”

emmydrita “😂😂😂😂😂 Hubby ameona Hii 🔥🔥”

sensei.sean_ “Would you date a comedian?😂🤷‍♂️”

florah534 “Kumbe Carlz wewe ni mshari.😂😂😂”

dj_space_kenya “@carolinacarlz 🤣🤣🤣🤣 umeguza nipple ya Eric”

richiegikonyo “@baisikelis 😂😂😂welcome for bachelor life tutorials in Nairobi now .@carolinacarlz you are burning 🤣🤣”

mbarire109 “@baisikelis hii inakaa jokes but ndani ndani unaskia trump akikuchekelea😂😂😂😂”

odonkovic “😂😂😂😂😂 hiyo chocolate ime ku tempt hadi ukaiguza”

titusmabs “Hii post naona obare akichemsha majani”

hameed_el_hameed “weh @carolinacarlz hubby atakuona”

mr_oskamich “Ah ah! Black suga!...I c someone go b takin black coffee, no suga no cream...no milk 4 the nxt 1 month ooo!”

lawrence3033 “Huyu amepaka mafuta ya suzana kwa mwili sasa aki ameshona 😂😂😂”