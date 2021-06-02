Popular Kameme TV Presenter speaks after surviving road accident

Njoroge's car is believed to have collided with another motorist along the Eastern Bypass.

The two vehicles were headed towards Thika Superhighway but landed in a ditch after the accident.

Pulse Live Kenya

“It’s true I was involved in an accident this evening along bypass. Am however safe and I thank God for life,” he told People Daily.

The renowned journalist was whisked to a hospital in Ruiru Constituency for immediate medical attention.

The presenter hosts a show dubbed Kigwa Kuhihwo Murio on Kameme TV which is popular among revelers.

Patrick Matasi accident

Patrick Matasi, a Kenyan international goalkeeper, was also involved in an accident on the Nairobi-Kakamega Highway with his family.

The former AFC Leopards goalkeeper is receiving treatment in Kapsabet hospital, where he was taken in an ambulance.

Matasi's wife, who was also in the car with their baby, sustained multiple injuries as well.