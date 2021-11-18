RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Actress shares rarely seen TBT photo with hubby on 4th wedding anniversary

Happy anniversary baba njeri, bado hujanirudisha kwetu😂 - Kate

Award-winning actress Catherine Kamau popularly known as Kate actress and her hubby Phillip Karanja are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary.

The two love birds took to social media to mark the occasion with TBT and recent photos, reminiscing on how their journey has been in the marriage institution.

“Kwa muosho mmoja, they don't call me mama safi for nothing, see how I washed this one please 😁...Happy anniversary baba njeri, bado hujanirudisha kwetu 😂. Kasongeee basi ! @phil_director also after KRA tutaridia hii picha 😂,” reads the caption on photos shared by Kate Actress.

Director Phil replied; “😂😂😂😂bado sijakurudisha, receipts ndio nilifua, so naona nikama you are stuck with me forever 😘😘😘,”.

In a separate post via his Instagram, Karanja marked their fourth wedding anniversary with a post that reads;

“4 down, forever to go🎉🎉🎉 happiest anniversary my person @kate_actress Haya tukatafute supu na mutura, kra wako radar,”.

Also Read: Choose Your Baby Daddy wisely, My Daughter’s hair is not growing- Kate Actress

The two got married in a beautiful ceremony at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in November 2017. The gorgeous wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends.

In 2019, Kate welcomed her second child, daughter, Karla, with husband, renowned actor and producer, Phillip Karanja.

Reactions

blessednjugush “Lakini wewe ndio nikama umetumia sabuni mingi😢😂😂”

velosphotography😂😂😂 No one can tell me nothing.. Money can't buy happiness. Nimeenda kulala”

brendahjons “Happy anniversary love birds 😍😍😍😍”

syoks “See what happens when you don't eat fare @kate_actress...”

fashionablestepmum “Happy anniversary guys 😂😂”

tabby_syokwiaHappy Anniversary to my Favorite couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #teamkateactress

nzisastarlet “Happy Anniversary Baba na Mama Njeri. We share anniversary date. To many more”.

salimo_the_brandMy peeeps.... Nawapenda sanaaa❤️❤️❤️... Happy anniversary Love birds❤️”

debrah_loveeed “Happy anniversary to you guys👏🔥❤️😍”

Kate Actress shares rarely seen TBT photo with hubby on 4th wedding anniversary

