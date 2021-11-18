Kate Actress shares rarely seen TBT photo with hubby on 4th wedding anniversary

The two love birds took to social media to mark the occasion with TBT and recent photos, reminiscing on how their journey has been in the marriage institution.

“Kwa muosho mmoja, they don't call me mama safi for nothing, see how I washed this one please 😁...Happy anniversary baba njeri, bado hujanirudisha kwetu 😂. Kasongeee basi ! @phil_director also after KRA tutaridia hii picha 😂,” reads the caption on photos shared by Kate Actress.

Kate Actress and Hubby Phillip Karanja celebrate 4th wedding anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

Director Phil replied; “😂😂😂😂bado sijakurudisha, receipts ndio nilifua, so naona nikama you are stuck with me forever 😘😘😘,”.

In a separate post via his Instagram, Karanja marked their fourth wedding anniversary with a post that reads;

“4 down, forever to go🎉🎉🎉 happiest anniversary my person @kate_actress Haya tukatafute supu na mutura, kra wako radar,”.

The two got married in a beautiful ceremony at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in November 2017. The gorgeous wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends.

In 2019, Kate welcomed her second child, daughter, Karla, with husband, renowned actor and producer, Phillip Karanja.

Reactions

blessednjugush “Lakini wewe ndio nikama umetumia sabuni mingi😢😂😂”

velosphotography “😂😂😂 No one can tell me nothing.. Money can't buy happiness. Nimeenda kulala”

brendahjons “Happy anniversary love birds 😍😍😍😍”

syoks “See what happens when you don't eat fare @kate_actress...”

fashionablestepmum “Happy anniversary guys 😂😂”

tabby_syokwia “Happy Anniversary to my Favorite couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #teamkateactress”

nzisastarlet “Happy Anniversary Baba na Mama Njeri. We share anniversary date. To many more”.

salimo_the_brand “My peeeps.... Nawapenda sanaaa❤️❤️❤️... Happy anniversary Love birds❤️”