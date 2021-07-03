Kate Actress’ sweet message to son as he turn 15 years old

Taking to social media, Kate described her son as her ‘good luck charm’ who ‘changed her life in unimaginable ways.

“My baby is 180 months today 😭 . You changed my life in ways i could never imagine. You really are a blessing, always been our good luck charm , you are the bestest big brother , my forever litu boy , may you grow in the fear of the lord, may he protect you from evil , may he grant you wisdom . Happy Birthday @leevsthewrld,” wrote Kate.

I got Pregnant within 3 months of joining Campus in Uganda

In November 2020, the former Mother In-Law actress disclosed that her mother took a loan of Sh400K for her school fees in Uganda and but unfortunately she ended up pregnant within the first 3 months of joining campus.

“After three months in Uganda for Campus, I was pregnant, I think Mathe alikuwa amechoka hata akawish angezaa maandazi akuneywe nayo chai (Laughing). Alikuwa amechukua loan ya Sh400K anipeleke Kampala International University, hata sijabreathe ball…enyewe nilisumbua. Nilikaa kaa huko juu that time hata sikuwa naelewa ball ni nini, I was barely 19…so after kurudi mathe hakukuwa nikamuandikia kibarua hapo kirefu, nikahepa kwa kina beshte yangu but eventually nilirudi home. I broke the news to my mum in a letter… I really disappointed her but she never gave up on her,” said Kate actress.

Kate narrated that things were not easy as she had disappointed her mum who had invested so much in her education.

After 2 years on staying home and taking care of her son, Ms Kamau was again enrolled to campus but she never graduated after the opportunity to act in Mother-In-law presented itself.

In 2019, Kate welcomed her second child, daughter, Karla, with husband, renowned actor and producer, Phillip Karanja.

