Kenyan celebrities stand with Bobi Wine as their Ugandan counterparts remain mum

Kenyan celebrities have come out in large numbers to show support for Ugandan opposition candidate Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine.

This comes even as their Ugandan counterparts remain mum, over the recent reports that government has been using excessive force on candidates seeking to unseat incumbent, President Yoweri Museveni.

According to a report by Amnesty International, about 54 people protesting were killed by the police and other unknown individuals, in an election deemed to be the most violent of all election in Uganda.

The campaign period has been characterized by killings, beatings and violent dispersal of opposition supporters using teargas and rubber bullets, following the frequent arrests of leading opposition candidate, Bobi Wine.

Unlike Ugandan celebrities, their Kenyan counterparts have gone ahead to shares messages of solidarity and encouragement to Bobi Wine, as Uganda decides on who is going to be their president on Thursday.

This comes even as President Museveni ordered for a total internet shutdown in the East African Country.

Here are some of the messages from Kenyan celebrities;

blessednjugush Even before tally... @bobiwine has won...he has won the hearts that yearn change...that yearn to change how mediocre things have always been .... He has started what needs to be done. #UgandaDecides

mzaziwillytuva I have known him for more than 14 years and interacted with him as a musician and now a leader seeking the top seat in Uganda's politics. From being a Ghetto President and now hoping to be elected Uganda's next President. He has been through a lot, pain and agony for his people and now it's time to dust off and dress up for leadership. I wish @bobiwine all the best as Ugandans choose their leader today. May God Be With Bobi Wine. God Bless Uganda 🇺🇬

timmytdat Won already,won the hearts of the people in need of change..most importantly, let peace prevail🙏🏿🙏🏿✌🏿🕊

@EricWainaina Ssebo @HEBobiwine, you are an inspiration. Let no one tell you that your struggle is in vain. We are thinking of you and are fighting with all Ugandans as you show us just how much personal sacrifice we must make for our people and our home. #UgandaDecides2021

kamenegoro This Man.... I look at this picture and see so much struggle, so much fight, I also see so much survival, so much determination but mostly the euphoria of a guaranteed paradigm shift........we need that!!!! #UgandaDecides

juacaligenge @bobiwine Pamoja my brother 💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 Wishing you success today....

drofweneke 🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬 @bobiwine 🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬 #UgandaDecides ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾

hamoprof Hata kama kimeshaibiwo I'm happy he has smiled for once 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Ugandadecides???