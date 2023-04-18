Khaligraph Jones reveals plans to marry Georgina in exclusive wedding

He plans to hold the wedding in his garden, which he is currently building in preparation for the big day.

Khaligraph has kept his wife, Georgina Muteti, away from his social media platforms, but he announced that they will be having a private wedding. He also mentioned that their wedding photos may not be shared with the public.

Khaligraph Jones and wife Georgina Pulse Live Kenya

“Yes, I will do a wedding but it will be in my home garden. I am building a space where my wedding will take place. No invites and people might never see the photos," Khaligraph said.

Khaligraph stated that weddings are generally seen as events for women, and he believes it's inappropriate for men to boast about their impending nuptials.

In Khaligraph's case, his wedding will simply be a gesture of gratitude to his wife, and he has no intention of sharing any pictures of the event online.

Khaligraph Jones with wife Georgina Amali Pulse Live Kenya

“I see some men shouting everywhere they are having a wedding, that is unacceptable. Weddings are for women. Even if I do one, I will not post anything about it. Ni ya kuappreciate mama. Not because I am into it," Khaligraph explained.

Khaligraph Jones' family at a glance

Khaligraph Jones is a father of four children, with three of them being with his wife, Georgina, and one with his former partner, rapper Cashy Karimi.

Despite his public persona as a rapper, Khaligraph does not hesitate to share videos of himself playing with his three children with Georgina, portraying himself as a devoted family man.

The rapper expressed that his family holds a special place in his heart, and he strives to improve their lives when he's not performing on stage.

“Even when I am not doing music, I am either doing something to make their lives better. They are my greatest support in everything that I do, including my music," Khaligraph said.