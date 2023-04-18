The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Khaligraph Jones reveals plans to marry Georgina in exclusive wedding

Fabian Simiyu

Khaligraph Jones has revealed the venue for his dream wedding, as he plans to make his marriage official

Rapper Khaligraph Jones
Rapper Khaligraph Jones

Rapper Khaligraph Jones, also known as 'The OG' has revealed his intention to marry his wife officially through a wedding ceremony that will take place at their home during an interview with Nairobi News.

Recommended articles

He plans to hold the wedding in his garden, which he is currently building in preparation for the big day.

Khaligraph has kept his wife, Georgina Muteti, away from his social media platforms, but he announced that they will be having a private wedding. He also mentioned that their wedding photos may not be shared with the public.

Khaligraph Jones and wife Georgina
Khaligraph Jones and wife Georgina Khaligraph Jones and wife Georgina Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Khaligraph Jones and Wife Georgina expecting baby number 2 (Photo)

“Yes, I will do a wedding but it will be in my home garden. I am building a space where my wedding will take place. No invites and people might never see the photos," Khaligraph said.

Khaligraph stated that weddings are generally seen as events for women, and he believes it's inappropriate for men to boast about their impending nuptials.

In Khaligraph's case, his wedding will simply be a gesture of gratitude to his wife, and he has no intention of sharing any pictures of the event online.

Khaligraph Jones with wife Georgina Muteti
Khaligraph Jones with wife Georgina Muteti Khaligraph Jones with wife Georgina Amali Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“I see some men shouting everywhere they are having a wedding, that is unacceptable. Weddings are for women. Even if I do one, I will not post anything about it. Ni ya kuappreciate mama. Not because I am into it," Khaligraph explained.

Khaligraph Jones is a father of four children, with three of them being with his wife, Georgina, and one with his former partner, rapper Cashy Karimi.

Despite his public persona as a rapper, Khaligraph does not hesitate to share videos of himself playing with his three children with Georgina, portraying himself as a devoted family man.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper expressed that his family holds a special place in his heart, and he strives to improve their lives when he's not performing on stage.

“Even when I am not doing music, I am either doing something to make their lives better. They are my greatest support in everything that I do, including my music," Khaligraph said.

Notwithstanding Khaligraph's demonstrated dedication to his family, he was unsuccessful in the custody battle with Cashy over their son.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Miss P regrets publicizing assault case against Willy Paul

Why Miss P regrets publicizing assault case against Willy Paul

Jay Melody discloses horrible witch doctor ordeal before fame

Jay Melody discloses horrible witch doctor ordeal before fame

Khaligraph Jones reveals plans to marry Georgina in exclusive wedding

Khaligraph Jones reveals plans to marry Georgina in exclusive wedding

Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video

Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video

‘I haven't been this happy in a long time’ - says 6ix9ine after Kampala trip

‘I haven't been this happy in a long time’ - says 6ix9ine after Kampala trip

Alaa! & 4 other trademarked Kenyan catchphrases

Alaa! & 4 other trademarked Kenyan catchphrases

Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

Cebbie Koks proudly displays husband's home, shuns pressure for bigger house

Cebbie Koks proudly displays husband's home, shuns pressure for bigger house

Singer B Classic goes broke, exposes management for his woes

Singer B Classic goes broke, exposes management for his woes

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Diana Marua & Bahati

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Emmy Kosgei and Milly Chebby

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design