Kaka Empire CEO King Kaka has been forced explain why he opted to use Plus Size models for his new video dubbed ‘Utanipata’ featuring Kristoff.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, King Kaka said that he opted for Plus Size women for his video simply because they are part of our society and they deserve equal opportunities to feature in music videos just like any other people.

He went to call out netizens who have been body shamming the plus size women appearing in his video, saying it’s not a good thing.

King Kaka explains why he used Plus size vixens for his latest video ‘Utanipata’

Stop body shaming

“Let me be honest this morning. I chose to put plus size women in the ‘Utanipata’ video because they are part of our society, they are our friends , our sisters ,our girlfriends , our mothers. So why shouldn’t they be in a music video ?? Why??? Tuwache ujinga. I have seen some characters attack them for their weight, Ati why are they there? The moment we realize that we are all equal and humans then everything will make sense. You might never know what someone is going through and what the effects might be.

Link on Bio. Stop body shaming , Tuwache siasa na Ujinga” reads King Kaka’s post.

However, a section of Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) found it hard to buy King Kaka’s explanation stating that they were hearing the body-shaming claims from him.

Others argued that Kaka was out to boost his videos views by creating controversy around the whole video.

Another section lauded the Rap for being considerate of the Plus Size vixens, who are always overlooked when it comes to featuring in music videos.

