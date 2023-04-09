The sports category has moved to a new website.


Jalang’o goes back to school to pursue expensive childhood dream

Charles Ouma

I am also in class, but I have never shared photos because people will start claiming that I am using public money which is not true - Jalang'o

Lang'ata Member of Parliament (MP) Phelix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang'o has confirmed that he has gone back to school to pursue his childhood dream.

The lawmaker divulged on Saturday, April 8 that he has enrolled for piloting classes to fulfill his childhood dreams of being a pilot.

He added that he is taking his classes at one of the flying schools based at Wilson Airport and would soon hit the skies as a pilot upon obtaining his license.

The lawmaker mentioned some of his classmates and expressed hope that one day soon, his voice would be heard in the control towers asking for permission to land a plane.

"I just need a private pilot license. One day you will see a plane approaching the airport and it will be my voice asking the control towers for permission to land," Jalang'o explained.

Explaining his decision to keep news about his going back to school under wraps, the first-term lawmaker noted that it was deliberate to avoid criticism from those who would allege that that he has dipped his hands into public coffers to finance his education.

"DJ Joe Mfalme is in class, I am also in class, but I have never shared photos because people will start claiming that I am using public money which is not true," Jalango stated.

Lang'ata MP Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

The youthful lawmaker rose from humble beginnings to scale the ladder of success in the media before crossing over to politics.

READ: 5 key habits that made Jalang'o a radio star

He rose to become one of Kenya’s most-sought after talents in the media industry with his last stint at Kiss 100FM where he hosted the morning drive show alongside Kamene Goro.

He is also an astute businessman with investment spread across various sectors.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
