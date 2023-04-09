5 key habits that made Jalang'o a radio star

During an interview with Citizen Digital's 'Behind the Mic' web series on Saturday 8, he revealed the five lessons that helped him achieve success in his radio career.

Discipline & consistency

Jalang'o emphasized the importance of being disciplined and consistent in one's work.

According to him, morning radio does not require talent or experience, but rather discipline and consistency.

He would wake up every day by 4:00 am to ensure that he was already at work by 5:00 am, an hour before the show started. Jalang'o emphasized that media personalities must have a strong work ethic to succeed.

"The first thing, can you be discipline and consistent? Can you wake up everyday that by six o'clock when the microphone goes red you are already there.

"Personally, I had never known, until I joined politics, how seven o'clock looed like. Everyday by five I was already at work. That meant I was up by four," Jalang'o said.

Do not burn bridges

Jalang'o encouraged media personalities to maintain good relationships with their colleagues and bosses, even when they leave a job.

He believes that the media industry is small and that someone you worked with in the past may become your boss or coworker in the future.

He gave an example of how he maintained a good relationship with his former employer, Radio Africa, and was offered a blank contract in case his political career didn't work out.

"In media do not burn bridges, That is why I can work at Radio Africa any day... even when I was going to politics I had a blank cheque and blank contract that if on August 2 or 3 things do not go well, the next day we want you at work." he said.

Be ready to learn

Jalang'o emphasized the importance of being open to learning new things. He advised that one should always be curious and willing to learn about their industry.

When he first started in radio, he immediately began learning about the equipment and how things worked behind the scenes.

He encouraged media personalities to learn as much as they can and to be willing to take on new challenges.

Know your worth

Jalang'o advised media personalities to know their worth and to be willing to negotiate their salaries.

He explained that while money isn't everything, it is important to be paid what one is worth.

Jalang'o advised media personalities to approach their HR department and negotiate their salary based on their experience and the value they bring to the company

"Money is not everything but it is the only thing. Make sure you are paid your worth. Immediately you take the lessons, and you know what your bringing in go to HR and tell them that this is what I want," he said.

Show your value

Upon entering a media house and receiving an employee badge, consider the building and reflect on the value that you can contribute to the company.

Jalang'o stated that if everything runs smoothly during a two-week leave, it indicates that the company does not rely heavily on you.