Former radio presenter and current Member of Parliament, Felix Odiwuor, also known as Jalang'o, has had a successful career in the media industry.
5 key habits that made Jalang'o a radio star
Prior to his foray into politics in 2022, Jalango had a successful radio career, having worked for several top radio stations in Kenya, such as Kiss 100, Radio Maisha, Milele FM, and Hot 96.
During an interview with Citizen Digital's 'Behind the Mic' web series on Saturday 8, he revealed the five lessons that helped him achieve success in his radio career.
Discipline & consistency
Jalang'o emphasized the importance of being disciplined and consistent in one's work.
According to him, morning radio does not require talent or experience, but rather discipline and consistency.
He would wake up every day by 4:00 am to ensure that he was already at work by 5:00 am, an hour before the show started. Jalang'o emphasized that media personalities must have a strong work ethic to succeed.
"The first thing, can you be discipline and consistent? Can you wake up everyday that by six o'clock when the microphone goes red you are already there.
"Personally, I had never known, until I joined politics, how seven o'clock looed like. Everyday by five I was already at work. That meant I was up by four," Jalang'o said.
Do not burn bridges
Jalang'o encouraged media personalities to maintain good relationships with their colleagues and bosses, even when they leave a job.
He believes that the media industry is small and that someone you worked with in the past may become your boss or coworker in the future.
He gave an example of how he maintained a good relationship with his former employer, Radio Africa, and was offered a blank contract in case his political career didn't work out.
"In media do not burn bridges, That is why I can work at Radio Africa any day... even when I was going to politics I had a blank cheque and blank contract that if on August 2 or 3 things do not go well, the next day we want you at work." he said.
Be ready to learn
Jalang'o emphasized the importance of being open to learning new things. He advised that one should always be curious and willing to learn about their industry.
When he first started in radio, he immediately began learning about the equipment and how things worked behind the scenes.
He encouraged media personalities to learn as much as they can and to be willing to take on new challenges.
Know your worth
Jalang'o advised media personalities to know their worth and to be willing to negotiate their salaries.
He explained that while money isn't everything, it is important to be paid what one is worth.
Jalang'o advised media personalities to approach their HR department and negotiate their salary based on their experience and the value they bring to the company
"Money is not everything but it is the only thing. Make sure you are paid your worth. Immediately you take the lessons, and you know what your bringing in go to HR and tell them that this is what I want," he said.
Show your value
Upon entering a media house and receiving an employee badge, consider the building and reflect on the value that you can contribute to the company.
Jalang'o stated that if everything runs smoothly during a two-week leave, it indicates that the company does not rely heavily on you.
However, if panic ensues during your absence, it shows your importance to the company.
