Jalang’o’s bold statement declaring his stand against Raila after meeting Ruto

The first-time lawmaker noted that as far as he is concerned, no demonstrations will happen in his constituency

There won’t be any demonstrations in Lang’ata on Monday, March 27.

Any time there are demonstrations in Nairobi, it is our mothers, our children and businesses that suffer. The elections are done, let’s move on!

Jalang’o who accompanied Ruto to Migori on Saturday, March 25 has noted that the elections are a closed chapter and as such the nation should move on.

His remarks come ahead of tomorrow’s demonstration which according to the Inspector General of Police, are illegal.

Despite the statement by IG Japheth Koome, Azimio leaders Raila Odinga and Martha Karua maintain that the protests are within the constitution and will proceed as earlier planned.

The opposition leaders dared the police boss to arrest him as he will be in the frontline leading the protests.

“You have said that you can handcuff us tomorrow, come handcuff me. Tomorrow will be your day to handcuff me without any mistake. But your day will come, where you will be handcuffed for your mistakes. You will be punished according to the constitution,” Karua said.

“I am ready to be arrested during the demonstrations. Let IG Koome come and arrest me personally,” Odinga slammed.

Azimio has also launched a public portal for Kenyans to share updates on the demonstrations amid concerns of the government cracking down on media houses that air the protests.

“In the face of real threat to the free media, we wish to assure Kenyans that we have put in place a secure web platform where members of the public are invited to post occurrences in form of photos, videos and audios during our weekly peaceful demonstrations.

“This material will be available for the world to see. This will enable us to keep the public and all stakeholders informed of progress and real-time occurrences across the country.” Minority leader Opoiyo Wandayi announced.