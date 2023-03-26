ADVERTISEMENT
Jalang’o’s bold statement declaring his stand against Raila after meeting Ruto

Charles Ouma

Jalang'o draws the line

Lang'ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o
Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o has declared his stand on the demonstrations called by opposition leader Raila Odinga every Monday and Thursday.

The first-time lawmaker noted that as far as he is concerned, no demonstrations will happen in his constituency

There won’t be any demonstrations in Lang’ata on Monday, March 27.

Any time there are demonstrations in Nairobi, it is our mothers, our children and businesses that suffer. The elections are done, let’s move on!

Jalang’o who accompanied Ruto to Migori on Saturday, March 25 has noted that the elections are a closed chapter and as such the nation should move on.

His remarks come ahead of tomorrow’s demonstration which according to the Inspector General of Police, are illegal.

READ: Jalang’o changes tune over attending Raila’s mass action protest

Despite the statement by IG Japheth Koome, Azimio leaders Raila Odinga and Martha Karua maintain that the protests are within the constitution and will proceed as earlier planned.

Raila Odinga, Marta Karua, Eugene Wamalwa when they joined the congregation at Jesus Teaching Ministry in Embakasi for Sunday service.
Raila Odinga, Marta Karua, Eugene Wamalwa when they joined the congregation at Jesus Teaching Ministry in Embakasi for Sunday service. Pulse Live Kenya
The opposition leaders dared the police boss to arrest him as he will be in the frontline leading the protests.

“You have said that you can handcuff us tomorrow, come handcuff me. Tomorrow will be your day to handcuff me without any mistake. But your day will come, where you will be handcuffed for your mistakes. You will be punished according to the constitution,” Karua said.

“I am ready to be arrested during the demonstrations. Let IG Koome come and arrest me personally,” Odinga slammed.

Azimio has also launched a public portal for Kenyans to share updates on the demonstrations amid concerns of the government cracking down on media houses that air the protests.

“In the face of real threat to the free media, we wish to assure Kenyans that we have put in place a secure web platform where members of the public are invited to post occurrences in form of photos, videos and audios during our weekly peaceful demonstrations.

“This material will be available for the world to see. This will enable us to keep the public and all stakeholders informed of progress and real-time occurrences across the country.” Minority leader Opoiyo Wandayi announced.

Among the demands that the opposition want addressed is the high cost of living.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

