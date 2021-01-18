Former Churchill show Comedian Njoro the Comedian has reached out to Kikuyu Musician Dennis Mutara with a message of encouragement, following his viral interview where he appeared to be drunk and disturbed.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Njoro asked Kenyans to stand with Mutara and ensure he gets back to his groove, stating the he was once in such a situation but now he is back to his feet.

“Let's stand with Dennis Mutara ..he is a legend ..listen to his songs ..Dennis I was there so I know itakua hard for some of us to understand what's you are going through ...men it's real ..let's face it ..#istandwithmutara”

Jeremy and Dennis Mutura

“To Dennis Mutara hii ni mawimbi tu you are great man and God loves ..you've blessed alot of people with your song ,including me ,u are a legend ..let's see what we can do for my brother...I was jobless ,I got a job for radio station and now on @ntvnews ..this setbacks should be there but how do we get back to our feet ??unaua nyumba ..Mutara wherever you are tuko pamoja,” said Njoro the Comedian.

Dennis Mutara

Dennis Mutara has been a trending topic for the past few days following his interview with Kenya Diaspora Media USA, where the host Jeremy pointed out that all is not well and the singer needs urgent help.

According to Jeremy, Mutara is going through depression that has pushed him into becoming an alcoholic but he is still in denial.

The interview has elicited mixed reactions among Netizen with singer Betty Bayo accusing Jeremy of portraying Mutara in bad light.

In August last year, Mutara was involved in a road accident near Maragua, Murang’a county and has been struggling to bounce back.

During the interview with Jeremy, the singer said the accident, compounded by Corona pandemic, triggered a drunken downfall that has now turned into depression.

However, in a phone conversation, singer Betty Bayo reveals that Mutara had requested the YouTuber (Jeremy) not to air the interview.