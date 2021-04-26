Lofty Matambo & Frida Mwaka Join NTV days after parting ways with KTN

A sneak peek seen by Pulse Live, captures the two, preparing to make a debut on NTV, where they will be paired together for the 7PM Swahili Bulletin.

The short video was shared by Salim Swaleh who is the Head of Swahili News at NTV, with a caption that says “Coming Soon”.

Lofty Matambo and Frida Mwaka Pulse Live Kenya

Matambo and Mwaka

Joining the conversation, a number of fans were able to identify Matambo and Ms Mwaka from the video despite their faces being hidden.

Lofty called it quits from the Standard Group owned TV station KTN on April 18 after seven and a half years.

"Aisee, kuaga ni kugumu😌. Ila sina budi. Dunia ni jamvi kubwa. Kwaheri ya kuonana," said Lofty.

The news anchor said he joined the station as a young man and he is now leaving a grown man and with experience.

Mwaka Quits

On the other hand, Frida Mwaka parted ways with the Mombasa Road-based TV station, after three years.

Ms Mwaka broke the news of her departure during her last broadcast on March 21, stating that it was pleasure working for KTN.

“Safari Ni Hatua.

Imekuwa Fahari Yangu Kutembea Nanyi Katika Safari Ya Matukio Ya Raha Karaha Ila Zaidi Ni Alama Ambazo Zimeganda Moyoni Mwangu Kwa Kunishabikia Na Kunifanya Bora Katika Tasnia Ya Uanahabari @ktnnews

Muda Umewadia Wa Kuondoka Katika Kituo Cha @ktnnews. Niruhusini Niseme Kwaheri Kwa Sasa. Dunia Ni Duara Mola Atujalie Tukutane Tena Hivi Karibuni,” wrote Ms Fridah Mwaka.

Replacement

Mwaka was hired by the station in 2018, to fill the shoes of Mashirima Kapombe who had been poached by Citizen TV.

Before joining KTN, she worked as a show host on the now defunct, Kubamba Radio.