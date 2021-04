Another KTN News anchor Quits (Video)

"Aisee, kuaga ni kugumušŸ˜Œ. Ila sina budi. Dunia ni jamvi kubwa. Kwaheri ya kuonana," said Lofty.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, the news anchor said he joined the station as a young man and he is now leaving a grown man and with experience.

KTN News anchor Lofty Matambo Quits Pulse Live Kenya

Lofty Matambo who spoke during his last bulletin at the station on Sunday said he had heeded to another call to work outside The Standard Group, as he bid his fans goodbye.

He added that they will be seeing him soon, but did not say which station he is headed to.

"Sasa nafsi yangu ni nzito ila nitaifanya kuwa nyepesi, kwa kuyashusha yaliyo ndani moyoni, ulinifika wito nikaitikia wito, wito wa kuyaganga mengine nje ya chumba cha Habari cha KTN News na Standard Group kwa jumla nikaridhia kwa moyo safi safari ya miaka saba sasa imefikia kikomo. Nikutaarifu, nikujuze, nikufahamishe na nikuelimisha, inatamatika leo safari hio yote. Nikushukuru vipi mpenzi mtazamaji? Nitakuwa mkosa fadhila nisiposema hivi; asante sana shirika la The Standard Group Plc. Kwa fursa hii adimu. Asante sana wanahabari, wasomaji wenza, wahariri, n ahata viongozi wengine wote na jopo zima nyuma ya mitambo Mashallah kwa kunifanya nipendeze. Asanteni kwa Subira yenu.

Shabiki wangu wewe ni tunu, wewe ni dhahabu, tuendelee kufaana hata huko nje Insha Allah tutakutana tena hivi karibuni," said Mr Matambo.