KTN News Swahili anchor Fridah Mwaka has announced her exit from the Mombasa Road-based TV station, after three years.

Ms Mwaka broke the news of her departure during her last broadcast on Sunday, stating that it has been her pleasure working for the Standard Group owned TV station.

She mentioned that time for her to leave the station had arrived, promising her fans that they will be meeting again soon, but did not say where.

“Safari Ni Hatua.

Imekuwa Fahari Yangu Kutembea Nanyi Katika Safari Ya Matukio Ya Raha Karaha Ila Zaidi Ni Alama Ambazo Zimeganda Moyoni Mwangu Kwa Kunishabikia Na Kunifanya Bora Katika Tasnia Ya Uanahabari @ktnnews

Muda Umewadia Wa Kuondoka Katika Kituo Cha @ktnnews. Niruhusini Niseme Kwaheri Kwa Sasa. Dunia Ni Duara Mola Atujalie Tukutane Tena Hivi Karibuni,” wrote Ms Fridah Mwaka.

Mwaka was hired by the station in 2018, to fill the shoes of Mashirima Kapombe who had been poached by Citizen TV.

Before joining KTN, she worked as a show host on the now defunct, Kubamba Radio.

She had also been a contestant in Season 2 of KTNs the Presenter show.