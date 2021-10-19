RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lupita Nyong’o mourns Black Panther actress Miss Dorothy Steel

Award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is mourning the sudden demise of Black Panther actress Dorothy Steel.

Ms Nyongo eulogized the late Miss Dorothy has a someone who was dedicated to her role in the movie and always showed up with delightful enthusiasm on set.

Adding that she will miss Steel on the set of Black Panther 2.

“I will miss Miss Dorothy Steel on the Black Panther 2 set. She was the realest. Wildly witty and very very warm. We all thoroughly enjoyed her presence. She was dedicated to her role in the movie and showed up with delightful enthusiasm. She often joked that she may not be here for the next day of shooting and it made me laugh uncomfortably. But she understood her own mortality and was not precious about her departure” reads the statement in part.

Lupita also mentioned that the late Miss Dorothy started acting in her late 80s, prove that it’s never too late to start something in life.

“It seems she lived thoroughly and was very present in the moment. That she started acting in her late 80s is cause for great admiration. Just learning that fact showed me that it is never too late to start, to learn, and to reach to fulfill your potential. May we all be as bold to spend our days going after what we want, doing what we love, being who we want to be, without apology or reservation. And may we never give up on our timeline!

Phumla ngoxolo mama wethu qhawekazi, siyakukhumbula. (Rest well our elder heroine, we shall remember you.) #restinpeace #nevertoolate #dorothysteel #blackpanther wrote Lupita Nyong’o.

Dorothy Steel, who played a tribal elder on Black Panther, died at the age of 95.

