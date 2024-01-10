Family of LGBTQ rights advocate Jaffar Jackson confirms his death & burial dates

Renowned Kenyan LGBTQ stylist Jaffar Jackson has passed away. According to reports, the stylist breathed his last on Sunday, January 7, succumbing to complications arising from a stomach infection.
The news of Jaffar Jackson's demise came to the limelight after a concerned neighbour contacted one of Kenya's renowned actor.
Initial updates on Jaffar Jackson's health
Actress Nice Githinji informed fellow celebrities about Jaffar's hospitalization and eventual demise, revealing that the stylist was battling a stomach infection.
According to the updates, Lydia Gitachu had posted news of Jaffar's passing after being contacted by a concerned neighbor.
The stylist's family has confirmed that the funeral is scheduled to take place on January 18 at Langata Cemetery.
“Jackson was suffering from a stomach infection. We found out he was hospitalized yesterday. I spoke to him and his uncle who raised money for the medication prescribed.
"Kuamkia this morning (January 7), Lydia Gitachu posted about his demise after being contacted by a neighbour,” actress Nice Githinji updated Jaffar’s celebrity friends in a fundraising WhatsApp group.
Remembering Jaffar Jackson
Known for referring to himself as a "Stylist, Choreographer Extraordinaire, Wardrobe Consultant, and an Art Lover," Jaffar Jackson left an indelible mark on Kenya's LGBTQ community and the creative sphere.
His unique flair and passion for his craft resonated with many, making him a beloved figure in both the fashion and entertainment worlds.
Fans and friends have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the late stylist.
Melanie Woods, a friend of the deceased, shared her disbelief at the sudden news, recounting a recent conversation and the plans Jaffar had for the future.
Nyox Kirundi expressed shock and devastation upon waking up to the heartbreaking news, emphasising the big plans they had together.
Peris Mumbi offered heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Jaffar's special place in their lives and the lasting impact he made.
Jackson Jaffar's family confirmation and funeral details
Jaffar Jackson's family has confirmed that the funeral is scheduled to take place on January 18 at Langata Cemetery.
As friends, family, and fans grapple with the reality of his untimely departure, the tributes pouring in reflect the impact he had on those around him.
