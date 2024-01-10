Family of LGBTQ rights advocate Jaffar Jackson confirms his death & burial dates

Initial updates on Jaffar Jackson's health

Actress Nice Githinji informed fellow celebrities about Jaffar's hospitalization and eventual demise, revealing that the stylist was battling a stomach infection.

According to the updates, Lydia Gitachu had posted news of Jaffar's passing after being contacted by a concerned neighbor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The stylist's family has confirmed that the funeral is scheduled to take place on January 18 at Langata Cemetery.

“Jackson was suffering from a stomach infection. We found out he was hospitalized yesterday. I spoke to him and his uncle who raised money for the medication prescribed.

"Kuamkia this morning (January 7), Lydia Gitachu posted about his demise after being contacted by a neighbour,” actress Nice Githinji updated Jaffar’s celebrity friends in a fundraising WhatsApp group.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Remembering Jaffar Jackson

Known for referring to himself as a "Stylist, Choreographer Extraordinaire, Wardrobe Consultant, and an Art Lover," Jaffar Jackson left an indelible mark on Kenya's LGBTQ community and the creative sphere.

His unique flair and passion for his craft resonated with many, making him a beloved figure in both the fashion and entertainment worlds.

Fans and friends have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the late stylist.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Melanie Woods, a friend of the deceased, shared her disbelief at the sudden news, recounting a recent conversation and the plans Jaffar had for the future.

Nyox Kirundi expressed shock and devastation upon waking up to the heartbreaking news, emphasising the big plans they had together.

Peris Mumbi offered heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Jaffar's special place in their lives and the lasting impact he made.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jackson Jaffar's family confirmation and funeral details

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaffar Jackson's family has confirmed that the funeral is scheduled to take place on January 18 at Langata Cemetery.